Where are Soulja Boy and 21 Savage from? Rappers' different origins explored as they take digs at each other's birthplaces

Amid Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, rappers 21 Savage and Soulja Boy are going all out at each other in recent conflict. It all started with the Soulja taking a dig at Metro Boomin over a tweet made about 12 years ago. In this course, he targeted rapper 21 Savage as well.

Taking a dig at each other, both Soulja Boy and 21 Savage commented about each other's birthplaces as well. While Soulja Boy was born in Chicago, 21 Savage was born in London in the UK.

Soulja targetted 21 Savage's birthplace to diss him, (Image via @souljaboy/X)

Rappers Soulja Boy and 21 Savage's birthplaces explored

33-year-old Soulja and 21 Savage are caught in a beef, that started when the former took a dig at Metro Boomin. To be precise, 21 Savage entered the conflict after the American rapper targeted Boomin's mother who reportedly died in a murder-suicide incident, by wishing her on Mother's Day.

This made Savage post a screenshot of a news article about Soulja, according to which his net worth was in the negative. On Monday, May 13, Soulja took to X, and wrote,

"21 [is] speaking on my name; [he] must be trippin’. I cannot be scared of a n**ga from Great Britain."

Savage reportedly shifted to Atlanta from London, with his mum, when he was only 7 years old after his parents got separated. Reportedly, the rapper didn't gain permanent residency in the US until 2023. Savage began gaining attention in Atlanta in 2015 after he dropped The Slaughter Tape. He further appeared in collaborative albums with several artists including Metro Boomin.

21 Savage's first studio album Issa Album, made it to the second rank on the US Billboard 200. The song Bank Account from this album further made its place in the top 20 of the US Billboard 100. His song, Rockstar, released in 2017, was also nominated at the 61st Grammy Awards, under two categories.

After Soulja took a dig at where he came from, Savage also responded, in a now-deleted tweet, where he wrote,

"Big Soulja from Mississippi. Nobody on Simpson [knows] him."

Although Soulja Boy was born in Chicago, he eventually moved to Atlanta, where he spent his childhood. After moving to Atlanta at the age of seven, Soulja Boy developed an interest in rap music. Then, when he was 14 years old, Soulja moved to Batesville, Mississippi with his dad.

The Grammy-nominated rapper rose to fame in 2007, after Crank That (Soulja Boy) topped the US Billboard 100. He had also signed a deal with Yums Shoes, a company based in Dallas, Texas.

While the rappers had been targetting and dissing each other, fans have also not withheld themselves. A fan posted a now-removed tweet addressing Savage as a "colonizer." To that, 21 Savage replied by saying,

"Why tf would I tell y’all I’m here illegally?"

Expand Tweet

Netizens are now on the edge to get updates about this current beef in the hip-hop community.

The conflict was initially between Soulja and Metro Boomin until he targeted 21 Savage too

The beef involving Soulja Boy began with a 2012 tweet by Metro Boomin.

"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down", Boomin' had tweeted.

On May 12, Soulja responded by asking him to delete the tweet within 24 hours. The beef escalated to Soulja Boy claiming that he would beat up Boomin as well as 21 Savage if there was a boxing match. After the spat continued and Soulja targetted Boomin's mother, Savage said,

"Speaking on a n***a mama like s**t a game you gone s**t on yourself when I see you boy."

Despite getting bashing from fans for commenting about Boomin's mother, Soulja Boy stated:

"I don't give a f**k!!!! It's always cool when a n***a come at me but when I defend myself it's too much huh?! F**k that n***a mama!!!!!!!!!! Don't speak on my name b***h!"

XXL reported that such beefs are not new for the American rapper who has been already involved in quite a few, as of now. According to the article published by the news outlet, over the past few years, Soulja has dissed several artists including J. Cole, Blueface, and Kanye West.

Expand Tweet

Back in 2023, in the beef with Blueface, the situation turned ugly in a similar way, where both Blueface as well as Soulja were taking digs at each other on the internet which involved threats as well. Fortunately, the situation did not turn violent for real, for both of them.