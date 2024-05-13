What happened to Metro Boomin's mom? Soulja Boy fires shots at the producer and 21 Savage in a Twitter rant 

On May 12, rapper Soulja Boy took a dig at record producer Metro Boomin via X, by bringing up the latter’s late mother in a series of posts. He began by wishing Metro a “Happy mothers day,” before calling him out in several follow-up posts alongside British rapper, 21 Savage.

In one of the posts, the Pretty Boy Swag hitmaker wrote –

“You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet.”

For those unaware, in June 2022, Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed in an apparent murder-suicide by his stepfather, per HipHopDX.

Soulja Boy asked Metro Boomin and 21 Savage to sign a “boxing contract”

In July 2012, Metro Boomin tweeted, “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

Twelve years later, Soulja Boy responded to the shade. On Saturday, he asked Metro Boomin to take down his old tweet via an Instagram Live, and later, on Sunday, he engaged in a tirade against the Tuesday producer and 21 Savage. He directed a Mother’s Day wish at the former and wrote in the follow-up post –

“I don’t give a f*ck!!!! It’s always cool when a n*gga comes at me but when I defend myself it’s too much huh?! F*ck that n*gga mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b*tch!"

Claiming that Metro “sacrificed” his own mother and is a “puppet,” Soulja Boy further continued by writing –

“All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it? I can say f*ck this money and fame sh*t and still be a boss, can you?”

Not only that, but the Big Draco 3 rapper challenged Metro and 21 Savage to a fight and demanded them to “sign the boxing contract” for him to “beat the f*ck out you” as they were “so tough!!!”

Replying to a Young Thug fan page, @ThuggerDaily, that mocked him for being “mad” at a “12 year old tweet,” Soulja Boy mentioned that he didn’t care if it was “20 years ago.”

The video game developer continued to call out Metro and 21 Savage, alongside their “fake a*s rap game” and staying “relevant.” In his two conclusive posts, he once again mentioned Boomin, writing –

“Dig that n*gga mama up and throw her back in that b*tch. This make yall mad huh? I’m smoking mama metro in a fat a*s wood rn.”

He also shared an old screenshot and claimed that Metro Boomin tried to send him “beats” back in 2012 and warned him to take down his old tweet. In the wake of this, 21 Savage asked “Or what?” on DJ Akademiks’ repost of the same, to which Boy further replied that he would “slap the sh*t” out of him and Metro.

Besides the Twitter thread, Soulja Boy also took to his Instagram Live and threatened 21 Savage that he would “beat” him up or “smoke” him, as per the latter’s choice. In response, 21 Savage asked him to “Go back to the UK.”

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin hasn’t responded to Soulja’s tirade yet and instead commemorated the day by posting an image of his late mother with the caption –

“Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest of all time.”

Soulja Boy’s online rant comes amid Metro's recent feud with Drake, where he partnered with several artists, including Kendrick Lamar, to diss the Toronto rapper. Their collaborative Drake diss track, Like That, was released in March.

Earlier this month, Metro also launched the Drake diss, BBL Drizzy, in response to his Family Matters.

Metro Boomin urged everyone to "love and appreciate” their parents in a past social media post

In July 2022, a month after his mother’s tragic death in an alleged murder-suicide, Metro Boomin took to his Instagram Story and wrote –

“Please love and appreciate your parents while they are here. I’d give anything in the world to speak to my Mom again. Crying every day is the new normal.”

In the following month, he further mourned his mother’s untimely passing via a series of Instagram posts, writing how her absence has left a void in him and impacted his life deeply.

“My Mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a Momma’s boy my whole life. This don’t even feel like real life no more; it’s like a nightmare that never ends, and starts over every time I wake up,” he wrote back in August 2022.

He added that his “soul” and everything around was constantly “burning” making it seem like “hell.”