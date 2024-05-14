Good Mythical Tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets & everything to know as Rhett and Link adds Texas shows

American comedy duo Rhett and Link's Good Mythical Tour now has two new dates. In an Instagram post on May 13, the duo announced that they will hold shows in Texas on November 15 and 16 this year.

The Good Mythical Tour is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles on May 28, 2024. After covering nine cities nationwide, the duo will go to Texas to hold shows in Houston and Dallas. The one in Dallas is expected to happen on November 15, 2024, at Toyota Music Factory, while in Houston, the tour will happen on November 16 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land.

According to the tour's official website, the Mythical Society presale is scheduled for May 15, 2024, for 2nd and 3rd degree members only. However, all the shows, except the ones in Texas, are sold out.

The general ticket sale for the Texas show of the Good Mythical Tour is set to be held on May 17, 2024, at 10 am local time. The first tickets will be made available to those under the 'artist' category, and the presale will begin on May 15 at 10 am local time. It is expected to end on the next day, May 16, at 10 pm local time.

The Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Unify Sponsorship presales for the Good Mythical Tour will be operational from May 16 at 10 am and will continue until 10 pm on the same day. Finally, on May 17, at 10 am local time, the general public sale will begin. Fans can sign up for the upcoming presale through the site https://mythical.com/pages/gmtour.

The live shows of the Good Mythical Tour shall offer games and music along with fan-favorite segments

The first show is set to begin at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 28, while the final show will now be in Houston on November 16. The pre-existing list which contained the schedule of the shows under the Good Mythical Tour, which were announced in January, are:

Tuesday, May 28: Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Thursday, May 30 – Nashville, Tenn. – Ryman Auditorium

Friday, May 31 – St. Louis – Stifel Theatre

Saturday, June 1 – Chicago – Auditorium Theatre

Sunday, June 2 – Columbus, Ohio – Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 6 – Atlanta – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Friday, June 7 – Raleigh, N.C. – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, June 8 – Washington, D.C. – DAR Constitution Hall

Sunday, June 9 – Philadelphia – Academy of Music

Variety mentions that the duo's YouTube talk show is reportedly the longest-running on YouTube. When the tour was scheduled, the show had been running for over a decade.

The live shows of the Good Mythical Tour will consist of Good Mythical Morning fan-favorite parts, music, and classic games. Executive producer Stevie Wynne Levine, along with GMM and Mythical Kitchen chef Josh Scherer, are expected to appear during the live shows. The company mentions on its official site,

"Join Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew live and in-person for a night that will bring the show you love to life like you’ve never experienced it before. Featuring your favorite segments, classic games, music, mayhem, Mythicality, and more. You may even become part of the show."

The Good Mythical Tour will be the first tour of Rhett and Link after 2019. In a statement given to Variety, Rhett and Link said,

"To be clear, Good Mythical Tour is an awesome, first-of-its-kind, live show version of ‘Good Mythical Morning,’ not a 3D movie. That may have been confusing."

The comedy duo added that while they were making this talk show, the audience could only see them in 2D. This made them feel they could take themselves on a tour of several cities nationwide.

Since its launch in 2006, Good Mythical Morning has become a popular talk show with over 18.7 million subscribers. Most videos on the channel garner an average of 600,000 to 1.4 million views. The talk show has also featured several celebrities, including Tom Hanks, Madison Beer, Amy Schumer, and Megan Fox.

