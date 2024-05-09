Waterbomb Singapore 2024: Dates, ticket prices, line-up, and all you need to know

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 24, 2024, to August 25, 2024, at Siloso Beach in Sensota, Singapore. The 2024 festival will be the debut edition of the Singapore offshoot and will join the list of other international Waterbomb editions, such as the ones in Japan and Thailand.

The upcoming festival was first announced in early April, with standard tickets now being announced via a post on the official X account of the festival on May 8, 2024.

Tickets are currently available from the official website of the festival or via KKDAY and are priced at SGD 202 ($147.88) for the 1-day pass, with the 2-day pass being currently sold out. All tickets may be subject to additional processing and service fees.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024 lineup

Waterbomb Singapore is expected to feature several artists from Korea, including K-pop and hip-hop artists, as well as EDM acts, performing for a total of seven hours each day.

The full lineup is yet to be revealed as of the writing of this article, but the festival has confirmed several acts so far, which are mentioned below. Meanwhile, the full lineup can be found on the official website of the festival when it is revealed shortly.

Alyph

BamBam

BIBI

Haven

Kid Milli

Kwon Eun-bi

Lullaboy

Sandara Park

Sorn

VIVIZ

Team Bebe

The festival blurb released on April 17, 2024 states that the event will feature a mix of games and party themes:

"We’re thrilled to announce that WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 will be staged at Siloso Beach, Sentosa!. Prepare for exciting water games, your favourite party anthems and endless fun under the sun. Let the countdown to the ultimate splashfest begin!"

Waterbomb Singapore is an adult-only festival and is restricted to people 18 years of age or older. Attending patrons are required to carry valid IDs, which may be checked while entering the festival. Entrance times will be announced soon.

Transportation to the festival is available via trains on the North-East Line or public bus number 123. Further information regarding transportation and routes is available on the official website.

Waterbomb Singapore will feature several F&B stores and shops, and no outside drinks or foods are allowed inside the festival premises. Also prohibited are items such as umbrellas or tents and any outside water guns. The festival may be halted under Cat 1 (heavy rains or lighting strikes), and refunds will not be provided in such cases.

The Waterbomb Festival was first started in 2015 at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Seoul, South Korea, and is organized by Volume Unit Entertainment. Since its inception, the festival has become the largest water music event and has spawned several international editions.

The first of these was the 2023 edition in Thailand at the Thunderdome Stadium in Bangkok, which was followed by the Japan editions held at the Belluna Dome in Tokyo and the Aishi Sky Expo in Nagoya.

Waterbomb Festival is also known by the name Water Variety Dance Music Festival and has featured several prominent acts in the past, including aespa, Blackswan, Hwasa, StayC, and more.