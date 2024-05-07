BTS becomes the first and only Korean/Kpop Act to have 3 songs including ‘NOT TODAY’ reach #1 on Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart in 2024

BTS achieved another milestone as their song NOT TODAY reached No.1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart in over 67 countries. The song belongs to the band's album You Never Walk Alone, which was released in February 2017 as a repackaged version of their full-length album Wings.

After seven years, the track peaked at the top spot for the first time since its release on both the Worldwide and European iTunes songs charts. Furthermore, this achievement made them the only Korean and K-pop act to have three songs reach No.1 on iTunes in 2024.

The other two tracks are FAKE LOVE from the band's album Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and Danger from their studio album Dark & Wild (2014).

Expand Tweet

BTS songs NOT TODAY, FAKE LOVE, DANGER, and J-Hope's Neuron made it to the top of several iTunes charts

In the US and a few other nations, BTS has returned to the top of the iTunes list. In an effort to continue supporting the septet, the group's fan base has started buying older songs from the all-male South Korean vocal group, such as DANGER, FAKE LOVE, and NOT TODAY.

This stemmed from the ongoing situation where the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has accepted the request to investigate BTS and HYBE's chart manipulation allegations from 2017 on May 4, 2024.

In 2017, an individual extorted 57 million won on eight separate occasions by threatening several bands and agencies to leak their chart manipulation details. He was later apprehended and sentenced to a year of imprisonment. After the court's ruling, the South Korean government received a petition for a probe into BTS' alleged illicit marketing activities or "sajaegi" from the same year.

This petition was then sent to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a state-run organization that oversees all popular cultural genres in South Korea. In a separate petition, the Ministry of Culture was asked by the petitioners to revoke BTS' Order of Cultural Merit if the accusations were proven.

Expand Tweet

The group's fandom expressed their outrage online by trending several hashtags for the past two days, sharing clippings of the band's successful concert shows, their organic chart successes, organic streams, and more. At the same time, several of the band's old cuts have been streamed repeatedly across the world to show the band's authentic chart-topping abilities.

Despite the septet being in the military to fulfill their mandatory service, their fans have openly displayed their solidarity for Bangtan Sonyeondan by streaming their several songs. The song NOT TODAY speaks of overcoming obstacles and to keep fighting and having faith in oneself even in dire circumstances.

FAKE LOVE talks about a love that seemed to be true in the beginning but turned out to be "fake" at the end.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope's song Neuron, from his latest second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL. 1 that was released on March 29, 2024, made it to the top of the Indian iTunes chart on May 6, 2024.

BTS became the 15th most consumed artist globally across all digital platforms and soared to #15 on the Global Digital Artist Rank. The group surpassed over 75 billion streams overall on global audio-on-demand digital streaming platforms. Furthermore, on all global audio streaming platforms, they rank as the seventh most streamed artist and the most listened-to group of all time.