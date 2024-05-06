BTS becomes the first and only Asian act to hit 39 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, has set another historic record as they surpassed 39 billion streams on Spotify across all credits and became the most-streamed group. As of May 5, 2024, the popular band from HYBE became the most-streamed Asian act in the history of the music streaming platform.

Apart from being the most awarded K-pop and Korean act in South Korea, the group has also won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist in 2017. They are the only K-pop group to win Top Duo/Group at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The group also became the first and only Asian act in the history of Spotify to have 5 album tracks cross the threshold of 100 million streams per song.

Despite ongoing probe into alleged "sajaegi," BTS is continuously breaking records in the music world

BTS has been embroiled in a flurry of controversy lately, raising questions about claims of "sajaegi marketing," which is the word for the illicit manipulation of music charts. The dispute flared up when allegations of chart manipulation strategies used by HYBE and other big industry participants surfaced from an old court case.

These claims set off a flurry of conversations among internet users, who immediately demanded a detailed examination of BTS' marketing strategies in 2017.

On May 5, 2024, the South Korean government accepted the public petition to investigate BTS for manipulating chart rankings and streams in 2017, which invited the wrath of loyal fans.

Earlier, with their releases of Love Yourself: Tear in May 2018 and Love Yourself: Answer in August 2018, BTS made history by becoming the first Korean artist to debut at the top of the Billboard 200.

The seven members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are currently serving their mandatory period in the South Korean military service and will resume group activities by the end of 2025.

Here's the list of total streams amassed by Bangtan Sonyeondan on Spotify as of May 5, 2024:

Proof — 14 billion streams (14,486,571,966)

14 billion streams (14,486,571,966) BE — 3.63 billion streams (3,630,124,519)

3.63 billion streams (3,630,124,519) MAP OF THE SOUL: THE JOURNEY — 782 million streams (782,317,694)

782 million streams (782,317,694) MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 — 5.66 billion streams (5,664,200,307)

5.66 billion streams (5,664,200,307) MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA — 2.76 billion streams (2,763,287,866)

2.76 billion streams (2,763,287,866) Love Yourself 結 'Answer' — 7.5 billion streams (7,514,341,075)

7.5 billion streams (7,514,341,075) Love Yourself 轉 'Tear' — 3.27 billion streams (3,279,833,830)

3.27 billion streams (3,279,833,830) FACE YOURSELF — 570 million streams (570,030,804)

570 million streams (570,030,804) Love Yourself 承 'Her' — 2.4 billion streams (2,425,539,841)

2.4 billion streams (2,425,539,841) Y ou Never Walk Alone — 3.19 billion streams (3,193,718,815)

3.19 billion streams (3,193,718,815) Wings — 2.2 billion streams (2,277,716,821)

2.2 billion streams (2,277,716,821) Youth — 164 million streams (164,982,522)

164 million streams (164,982,522) The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever — 3.2 billion streams (3,206,021,833)

3.2 billion streams (3,206,021,833) The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 — 1.15 billion streams (1,156,309,325)

1.15 billion streams (1,156,309,325) The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1 — 1.11 billion streams (1,149,678,083)

1.11 billion streams (1,149,678,083) Wake Up (Standard Edition) — 91 million streams (91,390,181)

91 million streams (91,390,181) Dark & Wild — 806 million streams (806,110,030)

806 million streams (806,110,030) Skool Luv Affair (Special Edition) — 927 million streams (927,512,790)

927 million streams (927,512,790) Skool Luv Affair — 874 million streams (874,469,634)

874 million streams (874,469,634) O!RUL8,2? — 420 million streams (420,792,251)

420 million streams (420,792,251) 2 Cool 4 Skool — 545 million streams (545,467,876)

Here's the list of total streams amassed by the group's other singles (across all credits) which are calculated in the current evaluation:

Take Two — 251,712,251

251,712,251 The Planet — 85,627,968

85,627,968 My Universe — 1,286,970,444

1,286,970,444 Butter (Megan Thee Stallion Remix) — 161,019,618

161,019,618 Permission to Dance — 720,929,692

720,929,692 Butter / Permission to Dance — 1,974,199,320

1,974,199,320 Butter — 1,244,844,419

1,244,844,419 Film out — 253,416,081

253,416,081 Make It Right (feat. Lauv) — 264,491,018

264,491,018 BTS WORLD (Original Soundtrack) — 497,671,520

497,671,520 Bad Decisions (with BTS & Snoop Dogg) — 256,243,599

It is important to note that the band has released 272 tracks as a group till 2023. This also comprises 23 tracks on which they collaborated with other artists and featured on their songs, including Blueberry Eyes by Max, Girl of My Dream by Juice WRLD, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X, Who by Lauv, and Dreamers (Music From The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack], among others.