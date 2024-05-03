BTS crowned as the first and only Asian act in history to have 5 albums with all tracks surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify

On May 3, 2024, the South Korean K-pop group BTS was crowned as the first and only Asian act in history to have five albums, with all of their tracks surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify. The five albums that helped create the latest milestone include:

BE Love Yourself: Tear Map of the Soul: Persona Love Yourself: Her Love Yourself: Answer.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan and Bulletproof Boy Scouts, was formed in 2010 and consists of seven members, including Jin, Kim Namjoon, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook. They co-wrote and co-produced their tracks and albums together. The group debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in 2013 with their single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

BTS' Trivia: Love emerged as the 121st track of the group to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify

According to the Korean Sales account on X (formerly Twitter), BTS's track Trivia: Love surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify on May 3, 2024. The latest milestone cemented the record of BTS's album Love Yourself: Answer to have all of its tracks exceed 100 million streams on the audio streaming platform.

Trivia: Love emerged as the 121st song of BTS to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, Love Yourself: Answer also became the fifth album of the group to surpass all of its track's 100 million streams, and three albums from the Love Yourself series have achieved the milestone.

As ARMYs came to know about the group's latest milestone of emerging as the first Asian act in history to have all the tracks of their five albums surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, they rejoiced. The fandom shared a series of snippets celebrating their achievement.

The highly-acclaimed Love Yourself series consists of three albums, including Love Yourself: Her on September 18, 2017, Love Yourself: Tear on May 18, 2018, followed by the compilation album Love Yourself: Answer on August 24, 2018. The album featured several songs that delved into self-love, self-acceptance, and more.

BE and Map of the Soul: Persona, released on November 20, 2020, and April 12, 2019, respectively, also achieved a similar milestone. Map of the Soul: Persona was the sixth extended play by the group. It featured Boy with Luv as its title track and started the beginning of a new era in the group's discography following the conclusion of their Love Yourself series in 2018.

BE was the fifth Korean language album by the group, created by the band to comfort listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic. It depicted the group members' perspectives during the challenging times.

The album also provided a glimpse of Jin, RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook working on songwriting, visual design, production, and development.

All BTS members are enlisted for mandatory military service. They are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.