BTS's Jungkook's debut single 'Seven' emerges as the most streamed song by a K-Pop act on Global Spotify Chart, dethroning ‘Dynamite'

On May 1, 2024, BTS's Jungkook's debut digital single, Seven, was crowned as the most streamed song by a K-pop act on the Global Spotify Chart, dethroning Dynamite by BTS. The track accumulated 1.393 billion charted streams surpassing Dynamite's record and stood at 1.392 billion.

Seven, which featured American rapper Latto, was released on July 14, 2024, and is part of Jungkook's debut album GOLDEN. It was released through Big Hit Music and produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut. The track was penned by Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas. The track was in two versions, namely 'Clean/Original' and 'Explicit.'

BTS's Jungkook's Seven emerged as the most streamed song by an Asian act on Spotify Charts

On April 30, 2024, Seven (feat. Latto) recorded approximately 1,393,447,037 total streams on the Global Spotify Daily Chart within 292 days of its release. On that particular day, his track peaked at No.67 position and garnered an overall 2,010,581 streams.

With Seven accumulating 1.393 billion streams, it dethroned BTS's Dynamite and emerged as the most streamed song by an Asian act. Meanwhile, Jungkook's Seven surpassed Dynamite's record of 1.392 within 300 days. The latter was released on August 21, 2020, through Big Hit Entertainment and featured the vocals from the seven members of the BTS.

Seven is a romantic UK garage pop song where the protagonist wants to spend the entire day with their significant other. On the other side, Dynamite is an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of soil, funk, and bubblegum. The track shed light on the small things that bring joy in life and was released to provide comfort to listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was penned and produced by David Stewart. Jessica Agombar has also contributed to the production of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Seven and Dynamite are closely followed by My Universe and Like Crazy, with 878 million and 802 million charted streams, respectively, in the list of most streamed K-pop songs on the Global Spotify Chart. It is worth noting that all four songs belong to the BTS group members.

As soon as the news about Jungkook's latest milestone broke, it went viral on social media. The fandom started sharing several snippets congratulating the idol, with an outpouring of comments including "Congratulations Jungkook," "History Maker," and others. They gushed about the idol being a phenomenal singer and their delight at the fact that he achieved the milestone with his debut single.

At the time of the track's release, Seven debuted at the No.1 spot on the daily Global Spotify charts with over 16 million streams and created the recording for the most opening-day streams by a male artist. It was regarded as the biggest debut last year (2023).

He emerged as the first K-pop act in history to reach the zenith of being No.1 on the US Spotify Chart with Seven and emerged as the fastest song to surpass one billion streams in Spotify history.

Meanwhile, it achieved many certifications, including double platinum from Music Canada for selling 160,000 units sales, Gold from SNEP, France for surpassing 100,000 units, and platinum from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for exceeding over 1,000,000.

BTS's Jungkook began mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, along with fellow group member Jimin.

After concluding his five weeks of basic training, the Golden Maknae was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and was reportedly assigned the duty of a cook. The idol was promoted to Private First Class and is expected to return from duty in 2025.