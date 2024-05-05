"BTS deserves better"—ARMYs react to The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism's investigation into alleged chart-rigging practice

On May 4, 2024, South Korean media Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the South Korean Government's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism would investigate BTS' alleged chart-rigging practices, which was called sajaegi (illegal marketing) in 2017.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced that they had reportedly received a petition to start an investigation into the reason why the group's agency, HYBE, was blackmailed for sajaegi. At the time, it was reported that HYBE allegedly paid people who blackmailed the record label for illegal chart-manipulation practices in 2017.

As soon as news of the investigation broke on social media, the South Korean Government received backlash from the group's fandom ARMY, who were disappointed in the Ministry for starting a probe against the group when they had contributed significantly to the economy. Subsequently, a user on X reacted to the scene by claiming-

"BTS are clearly innocent, but they're only asking an investigation to confuse the public and feed on bitter kpop stans who are already dragging BTS. Another organized plan to shift the attention from MHJ's actual crimes. This is despicable. South Korea, BTS deserves better!"

Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism receives petition requesting them to revoke the Order of Cultural Merit given to BTS if the accusations are proven true

According to the outlet, another petition was sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, requesting them to cancel the Order of Cultural Merit provided to the the group if the accusations, including those about alleged illegal marketing and chart manipulations, were true. The group emerged as the youngest recipient in South Korean history to receive the honor from the president of the country in 2018.

Korea Creative Content Agency would investigate the charges of chart manipulation and illegal marketing against the agency. Following their investigation, HYBE Labels would be expected to respond to the institution's findings.

The news, however, has created havoc on social media as disappointed ARMYs called out the South Korean Government's actions. They began trending phrases, including "South Korea Apologize to BTS," " BTS has most organic success," "We Will Get Through This," and more, to showcase their support for the group members.

Recently, HYBE has been embroiled in multiple controversies since the feud with its subsidiary ADOR's CEO Min Hee-jin started. The feud began when the corporation accused Min Hee-jin of allegedly planning to secure independent management rights for ADOR. The agency asked her to step down from the CEO's position and initiated an audit against her.

In response, Min Hee-jin declined all the allegations, stating that HYBE wanted to remove her when she raised the claim that the new girl group ILLT (under the corporation's different sub-label- Belift lab) allegedly copied NewJeans. Soon enough, HYBE found itself embroiled in controversies, including its alleged association with a cult organization, concept theft, and chart manipulation.

In 2017, the agency Big Hit Entertainment was reportedly blackmailed by a person named Lee, also known as A, for allegedly using illegal marketing practices and manipulating music charts to promote group's album in 2015.

However, the agency has denied all the accusations and recently released a statement about the same on May 2, 2024, through Weverse.

In the statement, HYBE denied the accusations of alleged concept plagiarism, affiliation with Dahnworld, hoarding, and other charges. They stated that the agency has compiled several posts defaming and slandering the group members and filed criminal complaints to law enforcement agencies.

The group members, including Kim Namjoon, Jin, j-hope, Suga, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, are enlisted for mandatory military service and are expected to reunite in 2025.