"His intentions were really pure"— ADOR CEO, Min Hee-jin weighs in on her collaboration with BTS' Taehyung on 'Layover'

On April 25, 2024, the media outlet Fast Company shared an exclusive interview with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, where she weighed in on her collaboration with Kim Taehyung for Layover amid the ongoing HYBE fallout. She stated that, unlike NewJeans, V did not need to obsess over the streams of a track or an album and only wanted to make good music for people. She commented:

"His intentions were really pure."

Recently, Min Hee-jin and HYBE have been involved in an ongoing battle that started with the latter accusing the former of trying to acquire separate management rights for ADOR and sharing HYBE's financial statements with external sources. While HYBE initiated an audit against her and asked to step down from the CEO's position, Min Hee-jin declined all the accusations.

Min Hee-jin disclosed that Kim Taehyung's album Layover was an artistic experiment and not made to generate profits

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin opened up about her collaboration with Kim Taehyung for his Layover album and stated how the idol asked her for help. She described how the album's title track, Slow Dancing, had a long instrumental outro, which would not be commercially beneficial. She described V's album as an artistic experiment through which he could enjoy making the music. She narrated:

"I never expected to work on V's solo album. He asked me for my help, and he's so popular, so I thought that it was a good opportunity for me to try new things with less pressure. The title song (on Layover, called Slow Dancing, has an instrumental outro that) is almost one minute long. That is not commercial at all. It's an artistic experiment. And it was a try I could go for because he is really popular"

She further stated that she helped Kim Taehyung keeping in mind that he enjoyed music instead of worrying about streams or numbers on charts. Min Hee-jin shared that she wanted to leave pleasant memories for him and give him a gift while helping him produce Layover. The ADOR CEO stated:

"My mindset when I was producing for V was to help him do music that he could really enjoy. In commercial terms, there wasn’t a reason for me to work on that album. It was just a one-off thing. It was not that we were going to work together continuously going forward. And I was busy enough with NewJeans. So me diverting some of my time to that project could have been a little risky."

Min Hee-jin further elaborated that the idol intended to make music for the enjoyment of the fans instead of commercial success. She also wished that one day NewJeans, would not have to be concerned about numbers like Kim Taehyung and stated:

"But his intentions were really pure. I wanted to make him nice memories or maybe give him a gift. Unlike NewJeans, he doesn’t have to obsess over numbers and things. And personally, I just hope that NewJeans won’t either."

BTS' Kim Taehyung's debut studio album Layover was released on September 8, 2024, through Big Hit Music and featured six tracks. It consists of Slow Dancing (leading track), Slow Dancing instrumental, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and For Us.

In an interview with W Korea on September 22, 2023, Kim Taehyung revealed that he wanted to present a different side of himself through his album, so he contacted Min Hee-jin after recalling veteran girl group f(x)’s album Pink Tape. He further narrated that they shared minute details and ideas, and the working process was smooth for him. She was sincere about working with him and showcased her expertise in the music. The BTS member also described her as a warm person.

Min Hee-jin previously served as a creative director for SM Entertainment and was involved in branding the groups, including Girls' Generation, Shinee, f(x), EXO, and others.

In the interview with Fast Company, she also responded with what kind of perspective she wanted NewJeans to have for her. She wanted them to create fun, happy memories that they would look back after growing old. She emphasized that their contract is for seven years, and they chose to work with her instead of school. The ADOR CEO expressed that she wanted to teach them how they would be able to lead a happy life.

BTS' Kim Taehyung began mandatory military service on December 11, 2023. Since then, he has reportedly concluded his five weeks of basic training and three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School and deployed to the 2nd Army Corps of Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.