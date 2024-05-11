The Rocky Horror Show UK tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Rocky Horror Show UK tour is scheduled to be held from August 19, 2024, to February 1, 2025, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour is a continuation of the Jason Donovan-starring 50th Anniversary production in Australia, with the actor confirmed to be one of the cast members of the tour.

The upcoming tour, which was announced on May 10, will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, Bath, and Liverpool, among others.

Tickets for the tour are available at the aforementioned official website of the tour. Ticket prices range between £22 and £60 on average, depending upon the city, venue, and seating choice. A ticket purchased may also be subject to additional processing and service fees.

The Rocky Horror Show UK tour: Dates and venues

The Rocky Horror Show UK tour will feature a new cast alongside Jason Donavan, who elaborated on the upcoming tour with a general press statement on May 10, 2024, stating:

"I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank ‘n’ Furter with a fantastic new cast and Timewarp with audiences throughout the UK. We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget. So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

The full list of dates and venues for the The Rocky Horror Show UK tour is given below:

August 19-24, 2024 – Bromley, UK at Churchill Theatre

August 27-31, 2024 – High Wycombe, UK at Wycombe Swan

September 6-20, 2024 – London, UK at Dominion Theatre

October 1-5, 2024 – Fareham, UK at Fareham Live

October 7-12, 2024 – Malvern, UK at Malvern Theatre,

October 14-19, 2024 – Bath, UK at Theatre Royal

October 28- November 2, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Pavilion

November 4-9, 2024 – Cardiff, UK at New Theatre

November 18-23, 2024 – Blackpool, UK at Winter Gardens

November 25-30, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at Lyceum

December 3, 2024- January 4, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at Playhouse

January 13-18, 2025 - Southend-on-Sea, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

January 27, 2025 - February 1, 2025 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Theatre Royal

Jason Donavan first played the role of the iconic mad scientist character Frank-N-Furter in the 50th Anniversary production in Australia. The production also featured Myf Warhurst as the narrator.

Separate from the new theater production UK tour by Jason Donavan, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film starring Barry Bostwick and Tim Curry, will also return for a special screening at the Kings Theater as part of the 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour.

Barry Bostwick is set to reprise his iconic role at the event, which is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2024, at the New York theater. No other original cast members have been confirmed to be present at the screening of the film as of the writing of this article.

The Rocky Horror Show was originally written by Richard O'Brien as a musical, who later went on to co-write the 1975 Hollywood adaptation script as well. The show is considered a cult classic and also one of the more influential works in the counter-culture movements in the decades after its writing.

The Rocky Horror Show and its various adaptations have remained in continuous production since its original release, with an estimated viewership of over thirty million people worldwide since its first production.

