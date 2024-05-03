Pop icon Ed Sheeran will be playing a one-off show at the Barclays Center in New York City on May 22, 2024, on occasion of X (Multiply)'s 10th anniversary. The show will be followed by the singer embarking on other tour venues and festival performances, including at the Boston Calling Festival in the same month.

Sheeran announced the new show via a post on his official Instagram page on May 1, 2024, writing,

"10th anniversary of Multiply this year, which feels wild but also a lot has happened in that 10 years. This album was made from 2011 - 2014, and spanned my whole personal life through that time, which was a mad time."

He continued,

"Going from playing pubs and clubs to selling arenas in those years, falling in and out of love, travelling all round the world, working with some of the best producers in the world, it was a real rollercoaster, and it’s been amazing to revisit all the memories."

The tickets for the show, which can be accessed only by signing up at the singer's official website or via the link provided in his socials for the same, will be available on May 6, 2024, at 10:00 am ET. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

More details on Ed Sheeran's X 10-year anniversary show

Ed Sheeran released X, his second studio album, on June 23, 2014. The multi-platinum-certified album was a major success, charting at the top of prominent album charts such as the Billboard 200 and the UK album chart.

The singer is now set to celebrate said album with a one-off show, which will be followed by an anniversary edition of the album on June 21, 2024. The full track list for the same is given below:

One

I’m A Mess

Sing

Don’t

Nina

Photograph

Bloodstream

Tenerife Sea

Runaway

The Man

Thinking Out Loud

Afire Love

Bonus Tracks

Take It Back

Shirtsleeves

Even My Dad Does Sometimes

I See Fire

All Of The Stars

English Rose

Touch and Go

New York

Make It Rain

Aside from the upcoming album anniversary show, Ed Sheeran is also set to perform across the globe as part of the 2024 edition of the Mathematics Tour, in addition to several festival performances.

After the anniversary show, the singer will perform at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley on May 26, 2024, at the Napa Valley Exposition in Napa Valley, California. The singer will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature acts such as Queens of the Stone Age, Stephen Sanchez, and more.

Subsequently, Ed Sheeran will perform across Europe with Calum Scott as part of his Mathematics tour, including appearances at the Fan Fest Europe 2024 event on June 12, 2024, as well as at Southside Festival and Hurrican Festival, respectively. The singer will also perform at the Pinkpop festival on June 23, 2024, at Megaland Park in the Netherlands.

After the end of his Europe tour leg in September 2024, Ed Sheeran will perform at the Rock in Rio festival at Parque Olímpico Cidade do Rock in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 13, 2024. The festival is also set to feature performances by artists such as Zara Larsson, Travis Scott, and Imagine Dragons, among others.