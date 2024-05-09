RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio announces 2024 UK and European tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour is scheduled to be held from September 8, 2024 to October 25, 2024. The tour is part of the larger Dead Inside World Comedy Tour by the comedian, which started in February 12 with a large North America tour leg that is set to continue till August 18, 2024.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Prague, Paris, London and Glasgow, among others. The tour was announced by Bianca Del Rio via a post on her official website, which was later amplified by posts on X page by Ticketmaster:

Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster or the comedian and drag queen's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour dates and venues

Bianca Del Rio, winner of the RuPaul Drag Race Season 6, elaborated on the upcoming tour in a general press statement on May 9, 2024:

"I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE! If you enjoy irreverent humour, like sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended...this is the show for you!"

The full list of dates and venues for the Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour is given below:

September 8 ,2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall

September 9, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street

September 11, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

September 12, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall

September 13, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall

September 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall

September 16, 2024 – Cambridge, UK at Corn exchange

September 18, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican

September 19, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

September 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

September 21, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Arena

September 24, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

September 25, 2024 - Bexhill On Sea, UK at De La Warr Pavillion

September 28, 2024 – Ghent, Belgium at Capitole

September 29, 2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at Rockhal Box

October 1, 2024 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at Nieuwe Luxor Theater

October 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Royal Theater Carre

October 6, 2024 – Cologne, Germany Theatre am Tanzbrunnen

October 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Folkteatret (Norway)

October 10, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Gota Lejon

October 12, 2024 – Reyjavik, Iceland at Eldborg

October 14, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Stodola

October 16, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Hybernia Theatre

October 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Eats Music Hall

October 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at K6 at Kampagnel

October 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Grand Rex

October 22 2024 – Lyon, France at Le Radiant

October 24, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Volkhaus

October 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Teatro Dal Verme

The dates and venues for the remaining North America leg of Bianca Del Rio's Dead Inside tour is also given below:

August 13, 2024 - Halifax, Nova Scotia at Bella Rose Arts Center

August 14, 2024 –Moncton, New Brunswick at Molson Canadian Center

August 16, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Universal Preservation Hall

August 18, 2024 – Princetown, Massachusetts at Town Hall

Aside from her upcoming tour, Bianca Del Rio is also set to appear at the RuPaul's Dragcon in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 19, 2024 to July 20, 2024.

