RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio announces 2024 UK and European tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour is scheduled to be held from September 8, 2024 to October 25, 2024. The tour is part of the larger Dead Inside World Comedy Tour by the comedian, which started in February 12 with a large North America tour leg that is set to continue till August 18, 2024.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Prague, Paris, London and Glasgow, among others. The tour was announced by Bianca Del Rio via a post on her official website, which was later amplified by posts on X page by Ticketmaster:
Tickets for the tour will be available via Ticketmaster or the comedian and drag queen's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour dates and venues
Bianca Del Rio, winner of the RuPaul Drag Race Season 6, elaborated on the upcoming tour in a general press statement on May 9, 2024:
"I'm coming out of my crypt and hitting the road again to remind everyone that I'm still DEAD INSIDE! If you enjoy irreverent humour, like sparkly costumes, and are NOT easily offended...this is the show for you!"
The full list of dates and venues for the Bianca Del Rio 2024 UK and European tour is given below:
- September 8 ,2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Ulster Hall
- September 9, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street
- September 11, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall
- September 12, 2024 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at O2 City Hall
- September 13, 2024 – Edinburgh, Scotland at Usher Hall
- September 15, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Symphony Hall
- September 16, 2024 – Cambridge, UK at Corn exchange
- September 18, 2024 – York, UK at Barbican
- September 19, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall
- September 20, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo
- September 21, 2024 – Swansea, UK at Arena
- September 24, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- September 25, 2024 - Bexhill On Sea, UK at De La Warr Pavillion
- September 28, 2024 – Ghent, Belgium at Capitole
- September 29, 2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at Rockhal Box
- October 1, 2024 – Rotterdam, Netherlands at Nieuwe Luxor Theater
- October 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Royal Theater Carre
- October 6, 2024 – Cologne, Germany Theatre am Tanzbrunnen
- October 8, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Folkteatret (Norway)
- October 10, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Gota Lejon
- October 12, 2024 – Reyjavik, Iceland at Eldborg
- October 14, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Stodola
- October 16, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Hybernia Theatre
- October 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Uber Eats Music Hall
- October 19, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at K6 at Kampagnel
- October 21, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Grand Rex
- October 22 2024 – Lyon, France at Le Radiant
- October 24, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Volkhaus
- October 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Teatro Dal Verme
The dates and venues for the remaining North America leg of Bianca Del Rio's Dead Inside tour is also given below:
- August 13, 2024 - Halifax, Nova Scotia at Bella Rose Arts Center
- August 14, 2024 –Moncton, New Brunswick at Molson Canadian Center
- August 16, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Universal Preservation Hall
- August 18, 2024 – Princetown, Massachusetts at Town Hall
Aside from her upcoming tour, Bianca Del Rio is also set to appear at the RuPaul's Dragcon in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 19, 2024 to July 20, 2024.
