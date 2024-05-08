Johnny Marr and James announce co-headlining 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Johnny Marr and James have announced they are co-headlining the 2024 North American tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 17, 2024, to October 18, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is titled North America Spirit Power Tour.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Boston, and Toronto, among others. Johnny Marr announced the new tour via a post on his official X account on May 7, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available on May 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. At the same time, there will also be a VIP package presale available for select dates.

A Live Nation presale will be available on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, venues, Spotify, AEG, and other presales will also be available for different dates, which can be accessed via individual presale provider websites or presale codes.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Johnny Marr and James announce co-headlining 2024 North American tour: Dates and venues

Johnny Marr elaborated on the upcoming tour with a general press statement on May 7, 2024, stating:

"I remember The Smiths being on tour with James in 1985. We admired them and even did one of their songs in our set. I’ve been a fan of theirs ever since and being out on tour again after 40 years is a really great thing."

James also released a statement regarding the tour, in which they stated:

"Nearly 40 years ago James toured with the Smiths on the ‘Meat Is Murder’ tour. We were met with such generosity and kindness that it changed our DNA. Co-headlining an American tour with the true Gent and genius that is Johnny Marr, is an honor and pleasure. We look forward to making magic together."

The full list of dates and venues for the Johnny Marr and James co-headlining 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

September 20, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth

September 21, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Moore

September 22, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 23, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield

September 25, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Orpheum Theatre

September 29, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubbs

September 30, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Majestic Theatre

October 1, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

October 3, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 4, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore New Orleans

October 6, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre

October 8, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Paramount

October 10, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Orpheum

October 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

October 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

October 14, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

October 15, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple

October 17, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre

October 18, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre

Aside from his upcoming tour with James, Johnny Marr is also scheduled to appear alongside Phil Taggart at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Ireland, on June 26, 2024.