The Sisters of Mercy 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Sisters of Mercy 2024 North American tour is scheduled to be held from September 14, 2024, to October 26, 2024, in venues across mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the band's first major tour of the year and only the second one since their return to touring in 2023 after a 14-year hiatus.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, San Francisco, Boston, and New York City, among others. The tour was announced via the official Instagram page of band member Kai on May 6, 2024.

A Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, there will be a Citibank Cardholder exclusive presale, which can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card. At the same time, there will also be Official Platinum and Ticketmaster presales on select dates.

General tickets will be available from May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation or the official website of The Sisters of Mercy. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Sisters of Mercy 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The Sisters of Mercy are bringing along a special guest on their upcoming tour in the form of the duo Blaqk Audio (Davey Havok and Jade Puget). The duo is best known for their debut album, CexCells, which was released on August 14, 2007, and peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the The Sisters of Mercy 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

September 15, 2024 – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

September 17, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at The Lyric Theater

September 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

September 20, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

September 22, 2024 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 24, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

September 26, 2024 – St. Augustine, Florida at St Augustine Amphitheatre

September 27, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca Cola Roxy

September 29, 2024 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

October 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Southside Ballroom

October 3, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

October 5, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 6, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

October 8, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

October 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

October 11, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

October 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

October 15, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Orpheum

October 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

October 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Union Events Center

October 19, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

October 22, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

October 25, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Temple Live

October 26, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

Aside from their upcoming tour, The Sisters of Mercy are also set to perform in a couple of festivals this year, starting with an appearance at the Nova Rock Festival on June 13, 2024, in Nickelsdorf, Austria. After their tour, the band will play at the Santuario Festival on November 23, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.