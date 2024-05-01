Lucky Daye ‘The Algorithm’ North American tour 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Lucky Daye ‘The Algorithm’ North American tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 11, 2024, to August 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Indianapolis, Toronto, and New York City, among others. The tour was announced by Lucky Daye via a post on his official X account on April 30, 2024.
Several presales for the tour are ongoing, including an artist presale as well as a Citibank cardholder presale. The latter can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card. There will also be a Live Nation presale available on May 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time for select dates. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK.
General tickets will be available on May 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website. Ticket prices have not been announced for general tickets at the time of writing this article.
Lucky Daye ‘The Algorithm’ North American tour 2024 dates and venues
Lucky Daye is set to release his latest album, Algorithm, sometime in June 2024 via the Keep Cool and RCA Records labels. The album will be the singer's first record project since 2022.
Now, Lucky Daye is set to embark on an album tour in support of said album after its release in July, and he will be bringing along special guest Fana Hves on the 31 concerts tour.
The full list of dates and venues for the Lucky Daye ‘The Algorithm’ North American tour 2024 is given below:
- July 11, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Warfield
- July 13, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom
- July 14, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox Sodo
- July 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden Theatre
- July 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
- July 20, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave
- July 21, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- July 23, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- July 24, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- July 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- July 27, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit
- July 28, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s
- July 30, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre
- July 31, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY
- August 2, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre
- August 3, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- August 4, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- August 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens House of Blues Boston
- August 7, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall
- August 9, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- August 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte
- August 11, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- August 13, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues Orlando
- August 15, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City
- August 16, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle
- August 17, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at The Fillmore New Orleans
- August 20, 2024 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live at The Moody Theater
- August 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center
- August 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom
- August 24, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- August 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at SOMA
- August 27, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim
- August 28, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre
Lucky Daye is best known for his second studio album, Candydrip, which was released on March 10, 2022, via Keep Cool and the RCA Records label. The album peaked at number 69 on the Billboard 200 album chart.