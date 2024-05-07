 Loreen UK & European tour 2025: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Loreen UK & European tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from February 15, 2025, to March 27, 2025, in venues across the UK, Scotland, Ireland as well as continental Europe. The tour will be the singer's first tour of 2025 and is dedicated to all her fans.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, London, Prague, Berlin, and more. The tour was announced by Loreen via a post on her official X page.
Tickets for the tour will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the link provided in the singer's official socials or the announcement embedded above. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Loreen UK & European tour 2025 dates and venues
Loreen's tour announcement coincides with the announcement of her new single, Forever, which is set to release on May 10, 2024. The single will be her first single of 2024.
The full list of dates and venues for the Loreen UK & European Tour 2025 is given below:
- February 12, 2025 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg
- February 16, 2025 – Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle Oberhausen
- February 19, 2025 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene
- February 20, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet
- February 22, 2025 – Vilnius, Lithuania at Twinsbet Arena
- February 23, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at Stodola
- February 24, 2025 – Krakow, Poland at Studio
- February 25, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Huxley’s
- February 27, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at Roxy
- February 28, 2025 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer
- March 2, 2025 – Budapest, Hungary at Akvarium Klub
- March 4, 2025 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle
- March 5, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at AB
- March 6, 2025 – Paris, France at Olympia
- March 8, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Paral-lel 62
- March 9, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at La Riviera
- March 11, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra
- March 12, 2025 - Milan, Italy at Fabrique
- March 14, 2025 - Lyon, France at Transbordeur
- March 15, 2025 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at den Atelier
- March 17, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute
- March 19, 2025 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo
- March 21, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at O2 Academy
- March 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Academy
- March 23, 2025 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy
- March 25, 2025 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy
- March 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3 Olympia
Before her 2025 tour, Loreen will perform at a number of festivals and events across Europe in 2024. The dates and venues of these shows are also listed below:
- May 23, 2024 – Jelling, Denmark at Jelling Festival
- May 25, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Pride
- May 30, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Grona Lunda
- June 7, 2024 – Trondheim, Norway at Neon Festival
- June 8, 2024 – Stavanger, Norway at Vaulen Open Air
- June 22, 2024 - Isle of Wight, UK at Isle of Wight Festival
- June 23, 2024 – Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop
- June 27, 2024 – Stirling, UK at Stirling Summer Sessions
- June 28, 2024 – Furuvik, Sweden at Furuvik Park
- June 29, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Tinderbox
- July 5, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania at SAGA Festival
- July 18, 2024 – Montreux, Switzerland at Montreux Jazz Festival
- July 20, 2024 – Nieuwpoort, Belgium at Niuwpoort Beach Festival
- July 26, 2024 – Ostersund, Sweden at Storsjoyran
- August 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride
- August 29, 2024 – Goteborg, Sweden at Goteborg Kalaset
- September 7, 2024 – Genk, Belgium at Happy Rebel Festival
- September 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Superbloom Festival
- December 12, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Het Grote Songfestivalfeest
Loreen is best known for being one of the only two contestants to ever win the Eurovision Song Contest twice. She won the 2012 contest with her song Euphoria and in 2023 again with the song Tattoo.