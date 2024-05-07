 Loreen UK & European tour 2025: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Loreen UK & European tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from February 15, 2025, to March 27, 2025, in venues across the UK, Scotland, Ireland as well as continental Europe. The tour will be the singer's first tour of 2025 and is dedicated to all her fans.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Glasgow, London, Prague, Berlin, and more. The tour was announced by Loreen via a post on her official X page.

Expand Tweet

Tickets for the tour will be available from May 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the link provided in the singer's official socials or the announcement embedded above. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Loreen UK & European tour 2025 dates and venues

Loreen's tour announcement coincides with the announcement of her new single, Forever, which is set to release on May 10, 2024. The single will be her first single of 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Loreen UK & European Tour 2025 is given below:

February 12, 2025 – Utrecht, Netherlands at TivoliVredenburg

February 16, 2025 – Oberhausen, Germany at Turbinenhalle Oberhausen

February 19, 2025 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

February 20, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

February 22, 2025 – Vilnius, Lithuania at Twinsbet Arena

February 23, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland at Stodola

February 24, 2025 – Krakow, Poland at Studio

February 25, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Huxley’s

February 27, 2025 – Prague, Czech Republic at Roxy

February 28, 2025 – Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

March 2, 2025 – Budapest, Hungary at Akvarium Klub

March 4, 2025 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle

March 5, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium at AB

March 6, 2025 – Paris, France at Olympia

March 8, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain at Paral-lel 62

March 9, 2025 – Madrid, Spain at La Riviera

March 11, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra

March 12, 2025 - Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 14, 2025 - Lyon, France at Transbordeur

March 15, 2025 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg at den Atelier

March 17, 2025 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute

March 19, 2025 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

March 21, 2025 – Liverpool, UK at O2 Academy

March 22, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Academy

March 23, 2025 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

March 25, 2025 – Glasgow, UK at O2 Academy

March 27, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3 Olympia

Expand Tweet

Before her 2025 tour, Loreen will perform at a number of festivals and events across Europe in 2024. The dates and venues of these shows are also listed below:

May 23, 2024 – Jelling, Denmark at Jelling Festival

May 25, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Birmingham Pride

May 30, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Grona Lunda

June 7, 2024 – Trondheim, Norway at Neon Festival

June 8, 2024 – Stavanger, Norway at Vaulen Open Air

June 22, 2024 - Isle of Wight, UK at Isle of Wight Festival

June 23, 2024 – Landgraaf, Netherlands at Pinkpop

June 27, 2024 – Stirling, UK at Stirling Summer Sessions

June 28, 2024 – Furuvik, Sweden at Furuvik Park

June 29, 2024 – Odense, Denmark at Tinderbox

July 5, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania at SAGA Festival

July 18, 2024 – Montreux, Switzerland at Montreux Jazz Festival

July 20, 2024 – Nieuwpoort, Belgium at Niuwpoort Beach Festival

July 26, 2024 – Ostersund, Sweden at Storsjoyran

August 24, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Manchester Pride

August 29, 2024 – Goteborg, Sweden at Goteborg Kalaset

September 7, 2024 – Genk, Belgium at Happy Rebel Festival

September 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Superbloom Festival

December 12, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Het Grote Songfestivalfeest

Expand Tweet

Loreen is best known for being one of the only two contestants to ever win the Eurovision Song Contest twice. She won the 2012 contest with her song Euphoria and in 2023 again with the song Tattoo.