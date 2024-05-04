“Thank You for Your Support…You know who you are” — Charlie Puth announces new single “Hero” dedicated to a friend

We Don't Talk Anymore fame Charlie Puth recently announced that his new song Hero will be released on May 24, 2024. The Attention singer posted an Instagram video lip-syncing to his to-be-released song alongside his dog and another video announcing the release of the song from his new album, thanking his friend for support.

In his Instagram video, Charlie Puth mentioned that the last couple of weeks have been crazy for him and that he wanted to share something with his fans. He quoted:

“This is a song I wrote about my friend called ‘Hero.’ Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile."

"But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare ‘Hero’ will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are," Puth continued.

Fans speculate Charlie Puth is thanking Taylor Swift as the person who gave him a sign to release Hero

While Charlie Puth has been sharing videos of creating music from random sounds on Instagram, the last album Puth released was Charlie, which came out in 2022. The album made it to No. 10 on Billboard's 200 and garnered a lot of traction owing to a collaboration with BTS' Jungkook.

However, Charlie Puth has been vocal about the quality of music that he delivers, and in an interview with Business Insider dated 2022, Puth mentioned:

"My music thrives when it's filled with layers and six different piano tracks, which is what I've illustrated on my YouTube channel and my TikTok or whatever, wherever you find my weird [expletive] poking around on the internet."

Meanwhile, apart from celebrating Charlie Puth's new song, fans speculated that the person whom Puth thanked for giving him a sign to release Hero is Taylor Swift. Supporting these allegations is Puth's mention in Swift's song The Tortured Poets Department from the album of the same name.

The lyrics of Taylor Swift's song mention:

"You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate, We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist"

Charlie Puth has always been vocal about his respect for Taylor Swift and also performed a cover of Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble on his summer tour called "Charlie The Live Experience."

According to Entertainment Weekly, when Taylor Swift joined TikTok in 2021, Puth welcomed her on the platform with a comment to which she responded:

"I've lurked your account for ages! Thanks for the welcome, piano prince."

However, Puth isn't the only person Swift mentioned in The Tortured Poets Department album, for she has mentioned record producer Jack Antonoff, Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, and Patti Smith and made subtle references to other famous names from the industry.

Apart from dropping comments naming Taylor Swift as the person Puth has thanked in his song announcement video, fans have bombarded X with memes on Puth's reaction to being named in a Taylor Swift song as a "bigger artist."

Moreover, the Dangerously singer's mention in Swift's song led to multiple searches of his name on Google and also resulted in Puth being a trending topic on X.