Luke Bryan’s 15th Farm Tour: Dates, venues, and everything to know

Luke Bryan’s 15th Farm Tour is scheduled to be held from September 21, 2024, to September 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be preceded by the singer's remaining dates for the "Mind of A Country Boy" tour, which started on April 17, 2024.

The upcoming Farm Tour will feature performances in the cities of Marshville, Shelbyville, Millersport, and Smithton, among others. The tour was announced by the singer via his official Instagram account on May 3, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available on May 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST via the official Luke Bryan website. Said presale can be accessed by joining the singer's official fan club, The Nut House, via his official website.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST via the aforementioned official website. Advance tickets are priced at $65 for the event, with an additional $10 for parking.

Tickets at the door will be priced at $80 for the event, with an additional $20 for parking. The VIP experience costs $212. All tickets are subject to additional fees and taxes.

Luke Bryan’s 15th Farm Tour: Dates and venues

Luke Bryan started his Farm Tour series back in 2010, intending to support local farming communities across the US as well as assist charities and provide scholarships for farming family students to attend college.

Speaking about the tour in an exclusive interview with Parade on June 28, 2023, Luke Bryan elaborated on the impetus behind the tour, stating:

"The bottom line is it’s been a great partnership with our landowners and farmers. We’ve made a lot of amazing relationships through the years, and it’s been a home run on all levels."

The singer continued:

"These are perfect environments for me to showcase songs that really speak to the farmers and the people out there in these rural towns and let them know that their hard work hasn’t been forgotten. So, we tinker with the set list a little bit."

Now, the singer is set to embark on the 15th edition of said tour, and he is bringing along fellow country singers Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, and Rodney Clawson as supporting guests.

The full list of dates and venues for Luke Bryan’s 15th Farm Tour is given below:

September 21, 2024 – Marshville, North Carolina at Cox Brother’s Farm

September 26, 2024 – Shelbyville, Kentucky at Mulberry Orchard

September 27, 2024 – Millersport, Ohio at Miller Family Farm

September 28, 2024 – Smithton, Pennsylvania at Cunningham Family Farm

The remaining dates and venues for Luke Bryan's "Mind of A Country Boy" North America tour are also given below:

June 13, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

June 14, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

June 15, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

June 21, 2024 – Endicott, New York at En-Joie Golf Course

June 22, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

June 27, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

June 28, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 11, 2024 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 13, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 18, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire at Pavilion

July 26, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha

July 27, 2024 – Ridgedale, Missouri at Thunder Ridge Nature’s Arena

July 28, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1, 2024 – Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center

August 2, 2024 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 – San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

August 10, 2024 – San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater

August 15, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

August 17, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Truist Park

August 22, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

August 24, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

August 25, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field

September 5, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

September 7, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

September 12, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 14, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aside from his two tours, Luke Bryan will also perform at the Golden Sky Country Music Festival, where he will appear in a lineup that is also set to include artists such as Bailey Zimmerman and Ashley McBryde.