6lack’s 2024 ‘No More Lonely Nights’ tour: Presale, dates, venues, and all you need to know

6lack’s 2024 ‘No More Lonely Nights’ tour is scheduled to be held from May 18, 2024, to June 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as the island state of Hawaii. The tour will be in support of the singer's album Since I Have A Lover.

The tour is set to feature concerts in the cities of Waukee, St. Louis, Honolulu as well as San Antonio, Albuquerque, Cincinatti and McKees Rocks respectively. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on his official X page on April 29, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time and can be accessed by RSVPing via the official website of the singer and its tour page.

Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will also be available on select shows. Said presale can be accessed with the code RIFF. At the same time, a Ticketmaster presale will also be available. A Spotify presale becomes available on May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time.

General tickets will be available from May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the singer's official website or ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

6lack’s 2024 ‘No More Lonely Nights’ tour dates and venues

6lack released his third studio album, Since I Have a Lover, on March 24, 2023. The album peaked at number 24 on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 53 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer subsequently embarked on a tour in support of said album in the latter half of 2023 across North America, before subsequently extending it to Europe and UK as well as Australia in the early half of 2024.

Now the singer is set to return to the US with another set of shows for the tour, which is set to be a more intimate experience, according to the general press release on April 29, 2024—

"The intimate performances will capture the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs on Since I Have A Lover that delve into 6lack’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way — the good and the bad."

The full list of dates and venues for the 6lack’s 2024 ‘No More Lonely Nights’ tour is given below:

May 18, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at The Republik

June 9, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel Entertainment Center

June 11, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at The Aztec Theater

June 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

June 19, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

June 22, 2024 – Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

June 27, 2024 – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

6lack will also be a part of singer-songwriter Russ's upcoming North America tour as a supporting act. The dates and venues for these are also given below:

May 31, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

June 2, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

June 6, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

June 8, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

June 13, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

June 15, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

June 21, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

June 23, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 25, 2024 –- Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

June 28, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aside from his own tour and supporting shows as part of Russ's tour, 6lack will also perform at the Lovers & Friends festival on May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, California. The festival will also feature performers such as Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys, among others.