Jacquees The "19" 10-Year Anniversary Tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Jacquees The "19" 10-Year Anniversary Tour is scheduled to be held from June 1, 2024, to August 2, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This will be the Jacquees' first major tour on the continent for the year, with the singer having just wrapped up a Europe tour in the months prior.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, New York City, Norfolk, and Seattle, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on April 29, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the singer's official website and are priced at an average of $45.54 plus processing and service fees. Tickets can also be purchased directly via other ticket vendors, such as Ticketmaster or AXS.

Jacquees The "19" 10-Year Anniversary Tour dates and venues

Jacquees released his EP, 19, on March 25, 2014. The EP was self-released, debuted at number 15 on the Billboard R&B album chart, and featured guest appearances by artists such as Chris Brown and Trinidad James.

Now, the singer is celebrating said EP with an anniversary tour across the US. The full list of dates and venues for Jacquees The "19" 10-Year Anniversary Tour is given below:

June 1, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at Minglewood Hall

June 2, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Cannery Hall

June 7, 2024 – Black Mountain, North Carolina at Siverados

June 12, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at Rams Head Live

June 20, 2024 – Garden Grove, California at Garden Amp

June 21, 2024 – Garden City, Idaho at Revolution

June 28, 2024 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

June 29, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at House of Blues

July 5, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Essence Festival

July 6, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Warehouse Live

July 7, 2024 – Plano, Texas at The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

July 14, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The Norva

July 19, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Skyway Theater

July 21, 2024 – Springfield, Missouri at Regency

July 26, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City

August 2, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox

Jacquees is best known for his debut studio album, 4275, which was released on June 15, 2018, via Cash Money Records and Republic Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine on June 18, 2024, the singer stated:

"I just wanted to make a classic album. I dropped, like, 10 mixtapes, so I wanted this to be special. I wanted to make this the best album I could make, be honest and just taking it up a notch."

The singer subsequently elaborated on the importance of the songs London and All About Us to the record later in the interview, stating:

"Probably when I recorded “London” — well, I had a classic already, but once I recorded the last song “London,” I knew it was complete. There’s also a song on the album called “All About Us” where I talk about the process of making it and my journey; my 4275 intro is deep, you can hear my mom on there, too."

The last album Jacquees released was Sincerely For You, on December 16, 2022. The album peaked at number 20 on the Billboard R&B album chart.