Morgan Wallen 2024 ‘One Night At A Time’ tour Europe: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Morgan Wallen 2024 ‘One Night At A Time’ tour Europe is scheduled to be held from August 28, 2024 to September 7, 2024 in the countries of Sweden, UK(Scotland), Ireland, Denmark, Norway, and Netherlands respectively. The tour is a continuation of the larger tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Amsterdam, Oslo and Glasgow, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official X page on May 13, 2024:

Presale for the tour will be available from May 14, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up at the official website of the singer before the presale starts.

General tickets will be available from May 16, 2024 at 10:00 am local time via the aforementioned official website or Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Morgan Wallen 2024 ‘One Night At A Time’ tour Europe dates and venues

Morgan Wallen will embark on the Europe tour leg of One Night At A Time tour after wrapping up his remaining North America tour dates for the same. The singer will be bringing along supporting performers in the form of Larry Fleet and Lauren Watkins respectively.

The current list of dates and venues for the Morgan Wallen 2024 ‘One Night At A Time’ tour Europe is given below:

August 28, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

August 30, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Spektrum

September 1, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark // Royal Arena

September 3, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

September 5, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

September 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

The dates and venues for the ongoing Morgan Wallen North America tour is also given below:

May 17, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 18, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

June 2, 2024 – Panama City Beach, Florida at Gulf Coast Jam

June 6, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 7, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 8, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at Carolina Country Music Festival

June 20, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 27, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

June 28, 2024 - Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

July 11, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

July 12, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

July 18, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

July 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

August 1, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 8, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

As part of his ongoing North America tour, Morgan Wallen will perform at the Gulf Coast Jam Music Festival 2024, scheduled for May 31, 2024 to June 2, 2024 at the Panama City Beach in Panama City, Florida. The event will also feature performances by artists such as Jelly Roll and Corey Kent, among others.