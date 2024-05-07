Travis Scott's 'Utopia: Circus Maximus' UK and Europe tour 2024: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Travis Scott's 'Utopia: Circus Maximus' UK and Europe tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 28, 2024, to July 27, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and continental Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's new album of the same name and is a follow-up to the previous tour of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Krakow, Arnhem, and London, among others. The tour was announced by the singer via a post on his official Instagram account on May 7, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available on May 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Travis Scott 'Utopia: Circus Maximus' UK and Europe tour 2024: Dates and venues

Travis Scott released his latest and fourth studio album, Utopia, on July 28, 2023. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on all major album charts, including the Billboard 200.

After the release of the album, the singer embarked on the first tour to support the new album, performing across North America in late 2023 and early 2024.

Now, the singer has announced a second tour in Europe to follow up the North American tour. The full list of dates and venues for Travis Scott's 'Utopia: Circus Maximus' UK and Europe tour 2024 is given below:

June 28, 2024 – Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome

July 2, 2024 –Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena

July 4, 2024 –Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

July 6, 2024 –Nice, France at Allianz Riviera

July 9, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

July 11, 2024 – London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 13, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

July 16, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

July 18, 2024 –Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

July 20, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at RheinEnergieSTADION

July 23, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

July 27, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park

Aside from his upcoming tour, Travis Scott is also scheduled to perform at several festivals, starting with an appearance at the Summer Smash Festival at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, on June 14, 2024.

This will be followed by his appearance at Rolling Loud Europe 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Vienna, Austria, from July 5, 2024, to July 7, 2024. Alongside the singer, the festival will also feature performances by artists such as Playboi Carti, Don Toliver, and Nicki Minaj, among others.

Travis Scott will then play at the Beach Please! Festival 2024 at Continesti in Romania. The singer will appear in a lineup at a festival that will also include performers such as Wiz Khalifa, Ice Spice, and Trippie Redd, among others.

Lastly, the singer's final festival appearance is currently planned for September 13, 2024, to September 22, 2024, at the Rock in Rio 2024 event. The festival will feature performers such as Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, and more, along with Scott.

Travis Scott recently collaborated with Future and Metro Boomin on the song Type Shit, which also featured Playboi Carti. The single is part of the album We Don't Trust You and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.