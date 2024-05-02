How to get tickets to Zayn Malik’s London live show? Presale & all you need to know

Zayn Malik's London live show is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2024, at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, UK. The upcoming show is in anticipation of the singer's upcoming record, Room Under the Stairs, which is scheduled to be held on the same day. The singer announced the new show via a post on his official X account on May 1, 2024, and will be presented by NOYZ.

Meanwhile, presale for the upcoming show will be available from the singer's official website on May 9, 2024, at 10:00 am BST. Said presale can be accessed by pre-ordering the aforementioned upcoming album of the singer before 03:00 pm BST on May 18, 2024, from the singer's official website. There will be no general onsale.

Expand Tweet

Zayn Malik's upcoming album will be released on May 17

As mentioned above, Zayn Malik's show in London, UK is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Room Under the Stairs, which will be released on May 17, 2024, jointly via Mercury Records and Republic Records.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the new album in an exclusive interview with L'Officiel Ibiza on March 27, 2024, the singer elaborated on the inspiration behind the title of the album, stating:

"Yeah, pretty much. It’s that simple. There’s a dark horror movie that I watched when I was growing up called The People Under the Stairs. I probably watched it when I was younger than I should have."

The singer continued:

"I always thought the idea of being under the stairs had a powerful sentiment to it, and I ended up coincidentally recording most of my record in a shoe cupboard under the stairs. So I was like, This is perfect."

The upcoming concert on May 17, 2024, at the O2 Shepard in London is also set to be Zayn Malik's first major solo performance since 2016. The singer had previously canceled his debut solo performance in June 2016 and later another one scheduled for October 2016 in Dubai.

The singer at the time gave the reason for his cancellation of performances to be extreme anxiety, stating in a press statement:

"I have been working over the last three months to overcome my extreme anxiety around major live solo performances. I feel I am making progress but I have today acknowledged that I do not feel sufficiently confident to move forward with the planned show in Dubai in October."

Now, Zayn is making another attempt at a major solo live performance, with the singer's first new album under a new label about to be released. The new album is also coming after the premiere of Road Back To The Mic, the singer's documentary.

Expand Tweet

Aside from his musical ventures, Zayn Malik has recently also been vocal about the rising concerns of the burgeoning large language model AIs such as Chat GPT and its audio counterpart in the artistic fields.

The singer signed an open letter alongside artists such as Billie Eilish, Robert Smith, Stevie Wonder, and Pearl Jam, as well as Norah Jones and The Jonas Brothers, among others.

Zayn Malik is best known in his solo career for his debut studio album, Mind of Mine, which was released on March 25, 2016, via RCA Records. The multi-platinum certified album was a breakthrough success and peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200, UK, and other prominent album charts.