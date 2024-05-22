Megan Thee Stallion brings out Cardi B and GloRilla to perform in Madison Square Garden during Hot Girl Summer Tour 

Megan Thee Stallion brought in rapper Cardi B and GloRilla in a special appearance at the New York leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour on Tuesday, May 21, at Madison Square Garden. The two are best known for their collaboration on the 2020 rap song, WAP.

Megan and Cardi B together performed their hit track WAP, with their video quickly going viral on the internet. Videos show the crowd at the concert went crazy and rapped along with the two singers.

Megan Thee Stallion also welcomed GloRilla on stage. Cardi and Megan are set to collaborate with GloRilla on a revamped remix version of her latest hit, Wanna Be, from her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. The trio performed the remix on Tuesday night, officially confirming their collaboration. Megan told the crowd:

“‘Wanna Be’ the remix is about to drop, y’all. Be ready.”

With the Wanna Be remix, Cardi B and Thee Stallion will collaborate for the third time, after WAP (2020) and Bongos (2023).

Megan Thee Stallion's collaborations with Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion is all set to collaborate with longtime friend rapper Cardi B for the third time on GloRilla's upcoming remix version of Wanna Be. The track will be a revamped version of her hit of the same name from her mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang.

The artists have not yet provided an official release date for the remix version, however, it is reportedly scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024. The trio performed Wanna Be on Tuesday night at Megan's Hot Girl Summer Tour, confirming that a remix is on the way.

However, this is not the first time Cardi B and Thee Stallion have collaborated. The two first collaborated in 2020 for the popular track, WAP. The song was released as the lead single for Cardi's upcoming second studio album. Upon release, the song quickly went viral and made it to the US Billboard Hot 100.

WAP was the first female rap collaboration to debut on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also had the largest opening streaming week for any song in the history of the US. It was Cardi's fourth No. 1 single, while Megan Thee Stallion made it to No. 1 for the second time with the rap.

The music video for WAP, directed by Colin Tiley, was also released along with the audio. The video features special appearances by multiple stars, including Kylie Jenner, rappers Latto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose, and singers Normani and Rosalía. It broke the record for the biggest 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performed the song at the 63rd Grammy Awards as well. The duo performed their monstrous hit once more on Tuesday (May 21) during Stallion's tour.

Thee Stallion collaborated with Cardi for the second time on the song Bongos in 2023. The duo performed the track for the first time during the 2023 MTV VMAs. It was released as the fourth single from Cardi's upcoming second studio album. The song opened at No. 14 on the US Billboard 100.

Speaking on the Who's House podcast before the release of Bongos in 2023, Cardi said Megan Thee Stallion "trusts her," and she feels good about it.

"It makes me feel good that she trusts me. . . . We trust each other," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion said it's a "whole party" every time she links up with Cardi B

Speaking to Billboard during the release of Bongos, Megan expressed Cardi's feelings about their friendship. She said it is always "so much fun" when she teams up with Cardi, as both their teams love each other.

"It was so much fun! Every time me and Cardi link up, it ain’t nothing but laughs and a whole party. Both our teams absolutely love each other. Everybody hangs out on their own time anyway, so it kind of felt like we was going out every morning. Oop, Cardi had me waking up so early for these damn — lemme not even curse — Cardi had me waking up so early for these shoots!" Megan said.

Megan Thee Stallion also mentioned that the best thing about Cardi B as a collaborator is that she "let her just do her."

"She literally just let me do me. This is the second time she’s sent me a song, and I’ll be like, “Friend, can I do whatever I want to do on the beat? I’m finna put two verses on here, all right?” She always let me do whatever I want to do creatively," she said.

The rapper also mentioned that Cardi B gives her a great deal of "creative freedom."

"I love the creative freedom that she gives me. She’s always open to whatever I’m saying or any suggestion, so I love that about her. She not scared to try nothing, and her ego ain’t big. She’s not a woman that’s scared to say “you’re right.” So, I really love that about her work-wise," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion also said that as a friend, Cardi is "shy," "nice," and "kind." The rapper mentioned that she knows the "real" Cardi.