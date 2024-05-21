WATCH: Sexyy Red and Lana Del Rey twerk together backstage at Hangout Festival

Renowned rapper Sexyy Red and indie music icon Lana Del Rey were recently captured on video twerking together backstage, a moment that has since gone viral across social media platforms.

On May 17, 2024, the duo were seen dancing together before their performances at the opening day of the Hangout Music Festival. The spontaneous dance session occurred in the parking lot when both artists were due to deliver their performances on the festival's main stage.

Expand Tweet

Known for her unapologetic style, Sexyy Red was joined by Lana Del Rey, who enthusiastically embraced the fun. The duo twerked together on Red's new release, Get It Sexyy. In the video clip, Red wore a black one-piece lace-up, a black slider, and a chunky silver chain with "Big Sexyy" written on it. Lana wore a white hem-shirred mini dress, hair tied in a half ponytail paired with minimal jewelry.

Initially shared on X, the video has garnered millions of views and countless shares. Under @rapalert6's X post, many fans commented that the collaboration was unexpected.

"This should be an interesting feature sexxy sad music," one X user said.

"Yal thought Ice Spice & Taylor Swift was Random…," another person said.

"The duo we didn't know we needed," one commented

"Summertime Madness! I know that's right!" another suggested

"Never thought I'd see this meet up," third wrote on X.

Janae Nierah Wherry, professionally known as Sexyy Red, is an American rapper who rose to prominence in 2023 with the release of her single Pound Town. The remixed sequel Pound Town 2 became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Her most recent release is Get It Sexyy.

Sexyy Red's unexpected collaboration with Lana is not her first surprising collab of 2024

Another remarkable and unexpected collaboration with Sexyy Red occurred at Zach Bryan's concert earlier this month. On May 2, 2024, Bryan surprised his fans with a cameo of Sexyy Red during 'The Quittin Time Tour' in St Louis, Missouri, in her hometown.

During Zach Bryan's performance of his 2020 song, Revival, Red joined the stage, and fans were delighted to experience a mix of country and hip-hop. Later, on May 4, 2024, Red showed gratitude to the country singer on X —

"Thank you fa bringing me out @zachlanebryan," Sexyy Red on X.

That day, Zach, in a carousel post on Instagram, captioned Missouri, Red's home.

"HOME OF @sexyyred. Thank y’all so much for coming and you always got friends in us," Zach wrote on Instagram.

More about Hangout Music Festival

Hangout Music Festival is a three-day music festival held on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The main stages include the Hangout Stage and the Surf Stage. The festival generally takes place on the third weekend of May.

It is hosted every two years. Last, it heated up in 2022. This year, it came back with impressive lineups and performances. It was held from May 17 to May 19, welcoming fans and onlookers with artists such as Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Sexyy Red, Odesza, and The Chainsmokers to its stages.

As per the Gulf Shores, the event had other musical acts, including Cage the Elephant, Dominic Fike, Reneè Rapp, Chappell Roan, and Jessie Murph.

Despite the challenging weather, the festival-goers were eager to attend performances of Sexyy Red, Lana Del Ray, Dominic Fike, and Renee Rapp, as the WEAR News asked who they were most excited to see. Another festival-goer suggested that the rain would make the weather cooler, suggesting enthusiasm was at the top.

Details regarding the 2026 version of the Hangout Music Festival are yet to be revealed.