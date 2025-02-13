"Sounds like a lullaby" — Internet divided over Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR previewing new song '$$$OMEBODY LOVES ME' from their upcoming album

Drake and PartyNextDoor are all set to release their upcoming collaborative album titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Friday, Valentine's Day. This is the first album that the Canadian rapper will release since his sensationalized beef with Kendrick Lamar last year.

Meanwhile, a clip of a track $$$OMEBODY LOVES ME has been shared on social media through a video in which Drizzy could be seen previewing it. The video made it online after the rapper shared it on his Instagram profile @plottttwistttttt on February 12.

Fans have since been excited with the upcoming release of the rapper. Social media platforms have been flooded with reactions particularly after the snippet of $$$OMEBODY LOVES ME was revealed on the internet.

There have been some mixed reactions with some excited for the release and some thinking otherwise. Here are some popular responses found on X. A user (@PhucShuMeanMane) wrote:

"Sounds like a lullaby."

Another one tweeted:

"Honestly not that good."

"Pnd got good songs but this not hitting," read a tweet.

"sounds decent, but boring..." explained a platform user.

As aforementioned, some netizens genuinely liked the snippet of the upcoming music and complimented the rapper as well. A user tweeted:

"I'm not the BIGGEST Drake fan but one thing that njgga can do is make some hits & this sounds like he got another one."

"🔥🔥🔥 this may be the one," added a tweet.

"The melody Drake is back," commented a fan.

The news about the album was first announced by the two artists on February 3, 2025, through a teaser. A few days after that a snippet of a track Crying in Chanel was dropped.

Speculations about an upcoming collaborative project including Drake and PartyNextDoor arose

While fans are already anticipating the upcoming studio album which is set to release officially on February 24, speculations arose that the duo (Drake and PartyNextDoor) might be working on a different project linked to the current album.

The speculations arose after Drizzy shared a post from his other Instagram profile @plottttwistttttt, on February 11. The post included an image of what seemed to be a document, with the following texts on it: $$$ 4 U/ Screenplay by PND & DRAKE.

The page also included a statement claiming that it was based on a novel written by Dennis Graham. The date further has been mentioned as December 24, 2024. While this post was shared on social media and gained traction, neither of the two artists has spoken about it as of now.

As for Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's collaboration, their friendship goes back a long way. As per reports by Hot97.com, PND wrote and contributed vocals to a number of hit tracks of the Canadian rapper including Own It and Come Thru from Nothing Was the Same. One of their most successful collaborations to date would have to be the 2016 song Work by Rihanna. The song features Drizzy and was co-written by PND.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the duo's upcoming project, that too after the beef with Lamar who just won five Grammys earlier this month.

