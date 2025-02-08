"Perfect way to flip the marketing" — Internet reacts to Drake Bell jokingly posting a snippet of his 2019 song "MIA" as a new DJ Khaled collab

Actor and musician Drake Bell has recently expressed his interest in collaborating with DJ Khaled on an album. Notably, the latter's album Aalam of God is supposed to be released sometime this year and he even shared a teaser trailer on February 5, 2025, featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

Wahlberg was spotted saying in the trailer that there would be "two new Drake songs" in the album. However, Canadian rapper Drake aka Drizzy denied the same in the comments section of the trailer video shared by Khaled on Instagram and wrote:

"Must be @drakebell."

According to Complex magazine, the post was eventually deleted. While Drake Bell did not directly respond to the rapper's claim, he shared two posts through his official account on X on February 7, 2025. He wrote in the first post:

"Yo @djkhaled hit me up bro!"

Drake Bell then shared a snippet of his single MIA in another X post and added a logo, jokingly stating that DJ Khaled would be featured in it. The caption read:

"New @djkhaled collab!"

While Khaled has not replied to Bell so far, netizens took to the comments section of Bell's post to share their reactions to the collaboration. One of the users stated that the project was possibly a part of some marketing strategy and wrote:

"Perfect way to flip the marketing."

Internet users were spotted seemingly making fun of Bell as they reacted to his tweet.

"Drake Bell will always be a comedian at heart", a user wrote on X.

"The devil works fast but drakebell works faster", a netizen stated.

"This actually sounda kinda decent im mgl", one of the reactions reads.

On the other hand, Bells's fans also expressed their excitement about the collaboration.

"If this is real and official then im here for it", an X user reacted.

"Wait this is hard… hold on", another netizen commented.

"Bro what?! This is f*cking [fire emoji]", an X reaction mentioned.

Drake Bell's latest album was released last year and he also participated in The Masked Singer

Drake Bell at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

The iCarly star's last big project was Non-Stop Flight, which came out back in October 25, 2024. Featuring 35 singles in the soundtrack, the teaser of the album came out in February 2024. Non-Stop Flight was released around four years after Bell's fourth project, The Lost Album (February 2020)

Drake Bell also appeared for an interview with KTLA 5 on January 31, 2025, where he addressed the latest album. He said:

"When you hear the record, the flight attendant introduces you to the flight, then I come on as the captain and guide you when there's turbulence for when the rock songs come on… it's like a musical journey through the skies."

Drake was even featured on season 12 of the reality singing show, The Masked Singer, last year. He appeared as Ice King and had previously participated in the Mexican version of the show. While speaking to People magazine in November 2024, Bell opened up on the songs he would have performed if he had continued in the competition.

"I would've loved to do things more in my wheelhouse. Elvis, for example, would've been a great one to do. The Ice King doing a song by The King would've been really cool."

Apart from his musical career, Drake Bell has gained recognition over the years for playing important roles in shows like Seinfeld and Drake & Josh.

