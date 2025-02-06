"Drake in his villain era" — Internet reacts as DJ Khaled deletes album announcement after Drizzy denies having 2 features on his project

Drake has seemingly denied his involvement in DJ Khaled's upcoming album, Aalam of God, a day after the record producer claimed that the album featured two songs with the rapper. Khaled took to his social media profiles on February 4, 2025, to announce his new album with a seven-minute trailer featuring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos.

The record producer tagged Drake in the caption, adding, "FYI… DRAKES BACK TO WORK… SO AM I!" However, the 6 God seemingly dismissed the claim in a comment under the Instagram post. He also added that Khaled must have confused him with Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh star Drake Bell.

“Must be @drakebell,” Drake commented.

DJ Khaled has since deleted his social media posts related to the album. Drake's supposed feud with Khaled turned heads on social media, especially since it seemingly came after his highly publicized rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. It is worth noting that the beef between Drake and Lamar led to the latter's diss track, Not Like Us, which won five Grammys.

People took to social media to react to the rapper's comment under the record producer's post. Many also wondered what Khaled had done to get into Drake's bad books, given that they have been on friendly terms in the past and have collaborated multiple times.

"Drake in his villain era and i love it!!!!" one user exclaimed.

"Did Khaled do him dirty in the beef too ? The list is too long, his opp list is too long I’m Losing count," one person questioned.

"What did dj khaled do? I don’t like him but why does drake dislike him now lol," another person added.

Many praised Drake for cutting ties with artists who didn't openly support him in his feud with Lamar, adding that DJ Khaled did not deserve Drake's "stimulus package."

"No more Drake stimulus package for him," one person wrote.

"Drake is done being nice to everybody,he is done jumping on their projects,giving them hits,giving them numbers only for them to switch up on him when it matters. Except Yatchy i don’t know who else openly stood with Drake," one user commented.

"After everything that’s happened, The opps now wants Drake’s help, nah n***a stay on that side now," another person added.

However, some sided with DJ Khaled in the situation, accusing Drake of being "childish" by making people "choose sides."

"Khaled shows everyone love. Drake making people choose sides is childish," one user tweeted.

"The masses have already stamped the beef as an L, filed it and moved on. Drake still very much thinking about it. That L cut DEEEP," another person posted.

DJ Khaled and Drake's last collaboration was in 2022

DJ Khaled and Drake have collaborated on eight songs, the last of which was in the former's 2022 album God Did. The two artists teamed up for the track Staying Alive, also featuring Lil Baby.

According to HybeBeat, DJ Khaled featuring Drake in his upcoming album is not recent news, as he already revealed the alleged collaboration in August 2023. DJ Khaled's upcoming studio album, previously titled Till Next Time was reportedly said to feature two songs from the Canadian rapper. Variety reported that the record producer had made the announcement during an Instagram Live at the time.

DJ Khaled also released the album's first single, Supposed To Be Loved, featuring Future, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert.

“Ayo Drake fan hub, you know I got two Drakes in the can. Mixed. Mastered. You know I got two Drakes, two Champagne Papi’s on my album. You know that right? The album’s Til Next Time,” Khaled said in the live.

However, Khaled recently revealed the album's name was changed to Aalam of God, named after his five-year-old son. It is unclear whether Supposed To Be Loved will still feature in the album, as the track listing has yet to be revealed.

Aalam of God is reportedly expected to be released in late 2025, however, DJ Khaled has yet to announce the exact date.

In other news, Drake is touring Australia and New Zealand on his "Anita Max Win Tour" between February 6 and March 16. The rapper made waves after he appeared in one of the shows wearing a bullet-ridden hoodie, alluding to the recent hits he took after his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. However, the rapper confided in his fans that he was not going anywhere.

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive,” the rapper said.

Drake's next show is at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on February 9, 2025.

