"One hole for every wop wop wop"- Internet reacts as Drake makes 'dramatic' entrance wearing a hoodie covered with bullet holes

On Tuesday, February 4, Drake appeared at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia to open his Anita Max Wyn Tour. The musician went viral online after he was seen wearing a hoodie that seemed to have bullet holes on it with smoke wafting through the back of the garment. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to his attire.

As the instrumental version of the track Over My Dead Body played in the background, Drake walked towards the stage donning the aforementioned outfit. Many have since assumed that the outfit referenced his rap battle against Kendrick Lamar that made headlines worldwide the previous night.

While closing his Perth concert, the 6 God singer said:

“My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

The concert moment has since gone viral across social media platforms, with one netizen commenting:

The social media user was referring to the lyrics of K.Dot’s Drake-diss track, Not Like Us that goes:

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified p*dophiles/ Wop, wop, wop, wop, wop, Dot, f**k 'em up.”

Several others were seemingly amazed by the moment and referred to Drizzy’s recent feud with Kendrick on Instagram. A few comments online read:

Neither Drake nor his OVO group were seen at the recent Grammy Awards, where Kendrick Lamar bagged five awards for his Not Like Us Drizzy-diss track. Meanwhile, other reactions read:

Notably, the rapper did not address Kendrick’s recent Grammy wins at his Perth concert. Netizens continued to put forward their reactions on social media:

Drake and PartyNextDoor collaborate on upcoming $ome $exy $ongs 4 U album

Drizzy is collaborating with PartyNextDoor to release their latest Valentine’s Day album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The duo dropped a trailer for the same on Monday, February 3 that shows Drizzy posing in a trance at a corner of what appears to be a karaoke bar. As he sips his drink, he is surrounded by women not paying attention to him.

The Canadian announced the album’s release less than 24 hours after Kendrick took home multiple Grammy Awards.

Drizzy and PND have collaborated on many other tracks, including Come and See Me, Recognize, Members Only, Loyal, Preach and Since Way Back.

The One Dance singer had teased the upcoming album the previous week. While posting on his Instagram Stories, Drizzy said:

“Winter months are the toughest. S**t can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flash. $$$OON.”

Drizzy has returned to Australia for the first time in eight years to perform his Anita Max Wyn Tour. He will be performing 16 shows until his tour wraps up on March 16, 2025.

