"They did it for Drake too" — 50 Cent weighs in on Drizzy's lawsuit against UMG saying "that's the way the business works"

According to a video posted by @AkademiksTV on X on February 4, 2025, 50 Cent recently commented on Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group during his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. In the video posted on X, Cent mentioned:

"That's why look when you talk about Drake suing Universal, they did everything Drake said they did. But they did it for Drake, too. That’s the way the business works.”

Before commenting on Drake's lawsuit against UMG, the rapper mentioned that one can do everything wrong with a record, and it still goes where it is supposed to go.

Seemingly referring to the way labels work, 50 Cent said that they find an audience once someone has established themselves as an "established artist". The rapper added:

"You cannot work without a plan. It has to come out and be orchestrated properly for you to have that."

Cent's statement reportedly refers to Drizzy's accusations against the music company claiming they conspired with Spotify to artificially boost streams of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us by using bots and pay-to-play schemes, among other methods.

50 Cent claims Drake filed the lawsuit against UMG to stop Kendrick Lamar from performing Not Like Us at Super Bowl

In December 2024, 50 Cent made an appearance on the Flagrant podcast wherein he discussed Drake's petitions against UMG. In November 2024, the rapper filed two pre-action petitions against the music company accusing them of elevating Lamar's diss track and accusing them of using bots and payola to boost the song's streams as well as of defamation.

During the podcast, Andrew Schulz asked 50 Cent what did he think Drizzy's lawsuit was about. Cent said:

"I thought it was about stopping the damage to the Super Bowl....If it’s for what I think it’s for, then I understand it. [Drake is trying] to prevent the song from being played at the Super Bowl because it would do further damage.”

Additionally, according to a report by Rap-Up dated December 2024, 50 Cent talked about Universal Music Group's practices and mentioned:

“They’re looking at it like a business completely, not personalizing each individual. They’re just selling music. They don’t care about [personal relationships]. You’ll [take it] personally because you feel like you made them so much money. They’ll go, ‘No, it’s not personal at all.’”

Further, Cent gave a similar statement about UMG doing what Drake claimed in the lawsuit on the Flagrant podcast. The rapper also drew a parallel between Drizzy's situation to his own experience with G-Unit.

American rapper The Game led a "G-Unot boycott" campaign after G-Unit dropped the rapper in the 2000s. Additionally, The Game claimed that Jimmy Lovine, 50 Cent, and West Coast paid him $1 million to stop using the phrase after he trademarked the same.

According to a report by HotNewHipHop dated January 6, 2025, Cent commented on the beef between Drake and Lamar during a recent appearance on Big Boy Radio. 50 Cent claimed that Drizzy had more diss tracks against Kendrick Lamar in his vault.

Additionally, the rapper's claims affirming Drake's allegations against UMG have remained uniform in most of his interviews.

