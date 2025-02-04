"RIP BMF it was good 3 seasons"- 50 Cent and Rick Ross feud explored as internet reacts to viral post seemingly dissing Big Meech

On February 4, 50 Cent put Big Meech on blast after the latter posed with the former’s alleged long-time nemesis Rick Ross. 50 also took to social media to hint that a documentary exposing Meech is underway. Netizens have since taken to social media to react to the feud.

On February 4, 50 Cent shared an image of a rat on Instagram. The picture also read: “I think I’m Big Meech!”

In the caption, the rapper wrote:

"The biggest mistake he ever made was “not sustaining his relations with (Tammy Cowin) her tell all Docu reveals the truth.”

Baller Alert reported that Tammy Cowins, a former Black Mafia Family insider, brokered early deals for the BMF brand while maintaining a close relationship with Big Meech.

50 Cent also took to the social networking site to opine that rapper Lil Baby does not owe Big Meech any money despite Meech claiming otherwise. While sharing a video of Meech seemingly ranting about the same online, 50 wrote in the social media post’s caption:

“Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon !”

50 Cent launched an attack on BMF’s Big Meech after the latter was seen getting together with Rick Ross in Florida earlier this month. Rick Ross also took to Instagram to share content about the same, including announcing that a “MEECH BENEFIT CONCERT” is scheduled to take place on February 13 in Sunrise, Florida.

For those uninitiated, Rick Ross and 50 Cent’s feud started in 2008 when the latter complimented Ross and told him not to get close to Fat Joe, who Fif was beefing with at the time.

Following the same, Ross dropped the song Mafia Music the next year, which fired shots at 50, leading to a lengthy feud between the duo.

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Fif’s latest attack on Big Meech, with one netizen saying:

Several others opined that nobody should feud with 50 Cent as the latter would kick off a feud with them and seemingly expose them online. Some comments online read:

Others went on to comment on Black Mafia Family online with reactions to the latest feud reading:

50 Cent’s latest attack on Big Meech comes after the former announced that he might cancel the Starz series on the BMF if the ratings for the upcoming season are not strong.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

50 Cent and Rick Ross beef explored as the former fires at Big Meech

Following the release of Mafia Music in 2009, Fif fired back shots at Rick Ross with his Officer Ricky (Go Ahead and Try Me) song. The duo continued to fire shots at each other in the following years in various tracks.

However, matters got worse when 50 released a behind-the-scenes tape that featured Rick Ross’ child’s mother.

As per XXL Magazine, 50 also trolled Rick Ross and Meek Mill for their low album sales for their joint album Too Good to Be True. 50 also poked fun at Ross for getting attacked in Vancouver.

Rick Ross had not reacted to Fif’s latest attack on Meech at the time of writing this article.

