How long was Big Meech in prison? 50 Cent hints at upcoming collaboration with Black Mafia Family co-founder

50 Cent has sparked significant excitement among fans with a cryptic hint about a possible collaboration with Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, the figure behind the Black Mafia Family.

On November 17, 2024, 50 Cent took to his Instagram account to share an image of himself alongside Flenory. The two were seen with their arms around each other's shoulders. The post's caption sparked widespread speculation about an upcoming collaboration, as 50 Cent teased fans with the words —

"GreenLight Gang 🎬Ultimate Hustler edition 🎥Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," 50 wrote.

The post came just a month after Flenory's release from prison. The co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF) had served 16 years following his 2008 conviction on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Understanding Big Meech's prison sentence and length

According to AP News, Big Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory, was arrested in 2005 along with his brother, Terry "Southwest Tee" Flenory, for their roles as co-founders of the Black Mafia Family. The brothers were charged with running a nationwide drug trafficking and money laundering operation.

In addition to the arrest of the two Flenory brothers, around 30 other members of the BMF were apprehended during the federal investigation. Law enforcement seized $3 million in cash, various assets, firearms, and approximately 2.5 kilograms of cocaine.

As reported by Coming Soon on October 17, 2024, Demetrius Flenory was subsequently charged and indicted in 2007 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to Black Enterprise, Big Meech was initially sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment, later reduced to 20 years.

Subsequently, an additional three years were deducted from his sentence after his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, successfully argued before the court that Flenory had demonstrated exemplary behavior and remained an upstanding citizen during his time in prison, according to the Coming Soon report.

As of October 18, 2024, Demetrius Flenory was released from jail. In a statement, his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, noted that throughout his incarceration, Flenory dedicated himself to personal growth, according to AP News —

"He used his time in prison to focus on personal growth and transformation, and now he has the opportunity to begin a new chapter... We need to push for real change, for a justice system that recognizes the dignity and potential for redemption in every individual," Barnett said.

According to AP News, Demetrius Flenory's sentence will end on January 27, 2026, and till then, he will be monitored by the residential reentry center in Miami by the federal prison. His brother, Terry Flenory, will be released on August 17, 2025. As of now, Big Meech has yet to speak about the release.

50 Cent and Big Meech tease possible collaboration

50 possible collab with Flenory (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, 50 Cent shared an Instagram post that seemed to tease fans with a potential collaboration. In the image, 50 Cent is dressed in a black T-shirt, black jeans, and a half-sleeve button-down shirt featuring a black-and-white zebra-cow print, complemented by his signature heavy necklace.

Meanwhile, Big Meech chose a more casual look, wearing a matching grey zipper jacket, knee-length shorts, a white tank top, and a prominent BMF chain around his neck.

The speculation surrounding a potential collaboration stems from the drama series Black Mafia Family on STARZ TV, of which 50 Cent serves as an executive producer. 50 Cent was instrumental in bringing the story of the Flenory brothers to the public's attention.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2021, he explained that he felt compelled to share the BMF story, which represented a refreshing departure from his previous television projects. However, he emphasized that the series does not glorify the events or the characters involved —

"Coming off of the success of a fictional story, like Power, this is something I feel like people will watch for more intensity, knowing that it actually happened, that it's a true story... You can't consider them heroes. They sold drugs, they're drug dealers, right?," 50 said.

As of now, neither 50 Cent nor Big Meech have made any official comments regarding the possibility of a collaboration soon.

