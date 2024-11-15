  • home icon
  Rapper 50 Cent makes trademark hilarious remark reacting to Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul at the faceoffs

Rapper 50 Cent makes trademark hilarious remark reacting to Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul at the faceoffs

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Nov 15, 2024 21:43 GMT
50 Cent (left) reacts on Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul (right). [Image credit: @50cent on Instagram, Most Valuable Promotions on YouTube]
50 Cent (left) reacts on Mike Tyson slapping Jake Paul (right). [Image credit: @50cent on Instagram, Most Valuable Promotions on YouTube]

The spectacle that is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is already becoming viral - and the fight hasn't even happened yet. During the weigh-ins today, 'Iron Mike' slapped 'The Problem Child' during their post weigh-in face-off.

After some confusion, it was determined that the YouTuber-turned-boxer accidentally stepped on Tyson's bare foot. Paul's act elicited a viciously violent reaction from the 58-year-old boxing legend. Fans, fellow athletes, and even celebrities are reacting to this viral moment.

Grammy-winning rap legend 50 Cent posted a video edit of one of Tyson's past interviews where he admitted he doesn't like people stepping on his feet. 50 Cent then edited together with the slapping incident and captioned the post:

"See you step on an older man’s feet, and sh*t can get crazy. LOL"

After Mike Tyson slap, Jake Paul compares himself to Chris Rock, changes his profile picture to the comedian

Jake Paul seemed to have taken the slap well, as he merely smiled about it and took it on the chin. Right after the incident, Paul said that Mike Tyson "hit like a b*tch" and that the fight is "personal now".

In the MVP Uncut behind-the-scenes footage of the weigh-ins, Paul was seen backstage talking about the incident. It turns out that 'The Problem Child' was taken by surprise by Tyson's actions.

Jake Paul said:

"The was very naughty of him. He's on Santa's naughty list now. Oh man. I don't know why he got so pissed. This is what Chris Rock felt like, huh? [laughs]"

Paul, leaning hard on the Chris Rock angle, even changed his profile picture on Instagram to the Oscar slap incident:

Jake Paul&#039;s Instagram. [Image credit: @jakepaul on Instagram]
Jake Paul's Instagram. [Image credit: @jakepaul on Instagram]

Whether or not it was warranted or that it even hurt Paul can be debated. But this means one thing: that slap made more people want to see this fight. The way Mike Tyson went from relaxed to absolute juggernaut to probably pulling his slap was something to behold. For a moment there, we saw the Tyson of old.

Check out Jake Paul's comments on the slap here (10:15):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
