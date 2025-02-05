Wack100 claims if Drake hadn't taken Kendrick Lamar on his tour, he would not have won 5 Grammys 

According to a voice note posted by multiple X pages and a YouTube channel called Tha Answer, Wack100 recently commented on Kendrick Lamar's Grammy wins. The music executive expressed his perspective on how Lamar winning five awards at the 2025 Grammys, had something to do with Drake playing a part in the rapper's career.

Commenting on the same, Wack100 said:

"Kendrick wouldn't have been what he was, as fast he was.... if he (Drake)wouldn't allowed that on his tour everything would've been different. Bro when you take a up and coming ni**a and put him in 10,000 arenas.."

While it is not clear, at the time of writing his article, who Wack100 was having the conversation with, the music executive's statement was countered by another person on the recording saying that Drake took Kendrick Lamar on his tour because Rocky, seemingly referring to A$AP Rocky and Lamar were the "hottest artists coming up at that time".

The mentioned tour is the time Lamar was the opening act for Drizzy's 2012 tour. Moreover, Wack100 mentioned that Drake didn't need to put a rapper in that spot during his tour mandatorily. The music executive also alleged that Lamar was given the Grammys as an indication to let Drake know he runs nothing.

"Nothing more powerful than rap music"— Kendrick Lamar mentions in his acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar won five awards at the 67th Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, wherein two of the awards were in the "Big Four" categories— Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us. Additionally, he won the Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for his diss track on Drake, Not Like Us.

According to a report by USA Today dated February 3, 2025, Lamar is among the most awarded rap artists in the history of the Grammys, with 22 wins and 57 nominations through the span of his music career. The award of Song of the Year was presented to Lamar by Diana Ross, who the rapper bowed down to before accepting the award.

During his acceptance speech, Kendrick Lamar gave a shoutout to West Coast artists like Problem, Bad Luck, Mike Strode, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Ab-Soul, and K-Boy stating that they inspired him to be the emcee he is today.

Further in his speech, Lamar talked about the importance of rap music.

"This is what it's about, man, because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music. I don't care what it is. We are the culture that's gonna always stay here and live forever," he said.

He also addressed the up-and-coming artists and mentioned:

"And tell the young artists, like my man points out, I just hope you respect our fam. I saw a respect the art form, get you where you need to go, salute, I appreciate y'all, I love y'all."

According to a report by USA Today dated February 3, 2025, Kendrick Lamar allegedly took a subtle dig at Drake during his appearance at the 2025 Grammys by sporting denim-on-denim. The combination is called a 'Canadian tuxedo,' and it was speculatively a dig at Drizzy because he is Canadian.

