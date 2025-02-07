"The GOAT is finally back"- Fans erupt as Lil Wayne officially announces release date for new album, 'Tha Carter VI'

Lil Wayne has recently confirmed the release date for his next studio album Tha Carter VI, which is coming on June 6 this year. According to Billboard, the date of the project's arrival was revealed via a Cetaphil advertisement, during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 6, 2025.

The ad video was also shared by Lil Wayne on his Instagram page which shows the rapper seemingly going on some sort of mission as he starts interfering in other matters. The artist appears in different places, including a restaurant and among the audience sitting at a stadium, and puts a product of Cetaphil in everyone's hands. He then says:

"We're all a Lil Sensitive."

The words also appear on the screen with a blue background. The video then shifts to Lil's studio where he is questioned on whether he is attending the game and he says in response:

"Nah, this is time sensitive."

The door of the studio shuts down and reveals the release date of the album with the sign "Do Not Disturb" on top. The latest update has already created excitement among Wayne's fans, who took to the comments section of a post shared by NFR Podcast to pour in their reactions. One of them described Lil Wayne as the greatest of all time and wrote:

"The goat is finally back."

Other responses continued, as fans discussed the release date.

"June 6th...... important day. June 6th is DDay. Look that up. Wayne sending a message?", a user wrote on X.

"Took him long enough", another netizen stated.

"Best rapper of all time", one of the reactions reads.

Among Lil Wayne's fans, a user wrote that he had been waiting for the first single along with an individual saying that the summer season is only for Wayne.

"Can't wait for that first single", a user stated.

"Summer belongs to Wayne also he dropped C3 in June back in 09", an X reaction mentioned.

"New Wayne lets ride", a netizen commented.

Lil Wayne confirmed last month that his new album will arrive in 2025

The New Orleans, Louisiana native's latest album is arriving almost five years after his last major project, Funeral. According to Vibe magazine, Tha Carter VI has been teased by Wayne on many occasions in the last few years but he never confirmed a release date for the same.

While speaking to AT&T during the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 20, 2025, Lil Wayne was questioned if Tha Carter VI would be released this year and he replied by saying:

"Guaranteed."

Back in September 2024, Lil revealed that the album was complete and shared a video through Instagram to announce the same. The clip featured him inside a studio where he was heard saying;

"I'm working on Tha Carter VI. I just wanted you to know that. Honestly, I'm finished. I was lying. We're working on Tha Carter 26."

While the album's arrival has been confirmed now, further updates are awaited on the number of songs that will be included in the soundtrack.

