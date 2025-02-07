"Oh yeah, you definitely his son" — Internet reacts as 50 Cent's son, Marquise shades Lil Meech

50 Cent recently created headlines when he revealed the alleged text messages sent by Lil Meech, where the latter asked the rapper about the reasons he unfollowed him on Instagram.

Notably, Meech has been a part of the popular crime drama series BMF, where he portrays his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, Sr., and the show is produced by 50 Cent's company. Meech's texts featured him saying that he has always showcased love for the artist.

Trending

Meech also responded to the reports claiming that 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson III, was not happy because his father Big Meech decided to join Rick Ross for an event in Florida immediately when he came out of jail. Meech wrote about the same by saying that it happened because Rick helped Big Meech pay some of his bills until the next season of BMF was launched.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's son Marquise has recently made fun of Lil Meech for getting involved in a matter that revolved around his father Big Meech. Marquise took to his Instagram Story to share a video on February 6, 2025, where he said:

"I woke up today and I had this overwhelming thought in my head and I think somebody is telling me to tell you all or share this message with all."

Marquise further stated that a "bunch of people" needed to hear the message as he continued:

"You thought you was special? You really thought you was special? Who told you you were special? You thought you were special."

A glimpse of the video was obtained by The Shade Room and netizens took to the comments section of the outlet's Instagram post to share their reactions to the same. One of the users seemingly gave a hilarious response to the video by addressing that Marquise was 50 Cent's son and wrote:

"OH yeah you definitely his son LOL this is wild."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Marquise was laughing uncontrollably as he spoke on the video, and a user addressed the same by saying that he was just like his father. Among other responses, an individual hilariously claimed that Marquise was possibly trying to say that his father won't spare Lil Meech.

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online reactions (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

50 Cent also shared a deepfake featuring Lil Meech on social media

Curtis posted a now-deleted deepfake of himself and Lil Meech recreating the rooftop scene featured in the 1989 biographical drama film Lean on Me. While the post was eventually deleted, the caption reads:

"I'll give Mona Scott a call for him later today!"

Expand Tweet

50 Cent and Lil Meech's alleged beef started after Big Meech agreed to join Curtis' rival Rick Ross for the concert, scheduled for February 13, 2025, in Sunrise, Florida, as per XXL Magazine. Curtis then started frequently targeting Lil on social media, starting with a post where he added a picture of a rat. He wrote:

"I think I'm Big Meech. The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

While the video of Curtis' son is trending everywhere, Lil Meech is yet to share a response to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback