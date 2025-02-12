“Her microphone isn’t even on” - SZA hit with lip-syncing allegations following her 2025 Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, on Sunday (February 9) was a massive success, with the Compton native bringing out ex-label mate and frequent collaborator SZA to perform hit records All The Stars and luther.

Solana Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, appeared on stage wearing a "Crybaby" leather jacket designed by Born X Raised. The jacket was paired with red pants and sneakers, seemingly matching the Kansas City Chiefs' red uniform.

She was also seen sporting a "Lana" diamond neckpiece in support of her recently released SOS Deluxe: LANA album.

Several days following Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime Show, SZA has been stirring up serious buzz around her performance in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Many speculated that the Grammy-winning singer was lip-syncing during her performance. One user claimed her microphone wasn't "even on."

More reactions followed from users sharing their speculations and theories surrounding Solana's Super Bowl performance.

"Her mic is there for moral support," one user stated.

"For a second, I thought I was imagining it, but there’s a clear difference between her and Kendrick," another claimed.

"She’s performing in 4K but the audio is still buffering," a user joked.

"Wow. I keep seeing more angles and input and it looked so bad and boring to those in attendance," a user added.

A few fans were seen defending Solana in the comment section against posts alleging she was lip-syncing at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Every single half-time show since 2008 has been fully pre-recorded, the last live one has been Prince (2007) and the only reason is because he refused to pre-record anything. Considering that it is the best half-time ever, maybe more artists should take that route," a fan defended SZA's Super Bowl performance.

"So she recorded a completely different version of the song, different notes, and adlibs, then lip-synched over that new rendition?" a fan questioned.

"It was on just that one part was backtracked doubled vocals. I work in the industry. You can tell it was real cause some parts were a little off," a user cited.

Revisiting Drake and SZA's relationship following 2025 Super Bowl appearance alongside OVO rival Kendrick Lamar

Drake and SZA's relationship timeline has resurfaced this week following her guest appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she performed major hits alongside former labelmate and frequent collaborator Kendrick Lamar.

Famously, Kendrick Lamar and Drake went head-to-head last year, releasing multiple diss tracks against one another during the 2024 Rap Beef, in what many call the most historic rap battles in hip-hop entertainment history.

SZA performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Michael Owens)

Given the singer has a relationship with both parties, her timeline with Drake appears more personal than her professional relationship with the Compton native.

According to several reports, Solana and the OVO CEO seemingly dated over a decade ago, which can be confirmed from Drizzy's 2020 record, Mr. Right Now, where he raps:

"Yeah, said she wanna fu*k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08."

Not long after the record was released, Solana took to social media to clarify that they were together in 2009, not 2008 as suggested in Mr. Right Now, describing it as a "childish fling" with no serious undertones.

Despite their history together, Drake and Solana teamed up for two songs, collaborating on Rich Baby Daddy and Slime You Out included on Drizzy's 2023 chart-topping album For All The Dogs.

In 2024, she was referenced in Drake's first diss track, Push Ups, when he dismissed Kendrick's "Big 3" status by claiming Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Solana, were better than the Compton native.

"Pipsqueak, pipe down / You ain't in no big three, SZA got you wiped down / Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now," Drake raps on 'Push Ups'.

SZA is now gearing up for a major stadium exhibit with Kendrick Lamar titled "The Grand National Tour," which will officially kick off in April. The duo will travel across North America before making their way to the U.K. and Europe for the remainder of their tour.

