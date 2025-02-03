“Like father like son” - Fans react to Drake’s dad Dennis Graham reacting to Kendrick Lamar’s win at the 2025 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar had a massive night at this year's Grammy Award ceremony, taking home five Grammys for his No.1 diss track Not Like Us, which is also the first diss track in the award show's history to win Record of the Year.

The record was released on May 4, 2024, during his highly publicized back-and-forth with Canadian rapper Drake, which many refer to as the 2024 Rap Beef. Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us has since garnered over 1 billion streams on Spotify and has achieved No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100 multiple non-consecutive times.

Following Kendrick's massive night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, videos of a fan interacting with Drake's father, Dennis Graham, began to circulate and go viral across social media platforms.

The fan seemingly goes up to Dennis to ask him how he feels about Kendrick Lamar winning Record of the Year for Not Like Us, a diss track notable for its targeted dismantling of Drake's career and personal life.

"I don't care about none of that sh*t. It ain't got nothing to do with me. All the best to him. I don't do that bullsh*t," Dennis states.

Several individuals took to the comment section of reposts of Dennis' interaction with the fan, with many reactions implying that Drake continues to "take Ls" in his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

More reactions followed from individuals poking fun at the interaction, claiming Dennis should've responded more aggressively since Not Like Us was targetting his son.

"What u mean “it ain’t got none to do with me”? That's your son he’s nailing to the cross lol," a user stated.

"I honestly expected him to at least trash the song or the Grammys. Like n***a defend yo son," said another.

"Drake's family taking Ls like my eth shorts in 2021. Kendrick stays collecting dubs," another claimed.

Some reactions were seen quoting and referencing lines from Kendrick's Meet The Grahams diss track, where he also targets Dennis and Sandra Graham.

"Think you should ask for more paper and more paper and more uh!!!," a fan quotes a line from 'Meet The Grahams'.

"You raised a horrible f**king person the nerve of you Dennis," quoted another.

"He don't want Meet The Grahams 2 To drop," a fan claimed.

There were a few individuals seen defending Drake and Dennis from the online backlash, hitting back at critics and haters in the comment section of NFR Podcast's repost.

"Us at OVO gon slide for Drake on," a Drake fan stated.

"This the least parasocial answer and people still mad," another claimed.

"I hate reporters that do this. Don’t be disrespectful. Some love chaos and drama," an individual cited.

What did Kendrick Lamar wear to the Grammys?

While Kendrick Lamar's historic night at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards grabbed attention and major headlines for the five awards he took home for Not Like Us, many netizens were seen discussing his choice of outfit across social media.

Kendrick wore what is referred to as a "Canadian Tuxedo," an outfit where an individual dons a denim jacket matched with denim jeans. Many speculators believe his choice of outfit was another subliminal shot aimed at his rival Drake.

According to LadBible, the term "Canadian Tuxedo" goes back decades, with its first usage dating back to 1951 where American singer Bing Crosby was denied entry to a Vancouver Hotel because of his "double denim" clothing decision.

Fans believe Kendrick wore a Canadian Tuxedo to further poke shots at Drake, a Canadian national, furthered by him winning multiple Grammys for a song that went viral at the OVO CEO's expense.

Drake is currently in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with UMG, the parent label to both OVO and Kendrick's pgLang, over accusations of defamation against the record label for allegedly marketing a diss track that "falsely accuses him of being a s*x offender".

Following his massive night at this year's Grammys, Kendrick Lamar is set to perform and headline the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 10, 2025.

