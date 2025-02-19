“Is this your midlife crisis”- Internet reacts as Kanye West reveals planning swastika t-shirt 8 years ago as he recalls trip to Japan

After crashing out on X (formerly Twitter) last week and deactivating his account, Kanye West returned to the social media platform, reigniting controversies surrounding his "Swastika-themed" Yeezy t-shirt.

His return to X follows widespread condemnation from netizens, social media influencers, and business partners, following an excessive anti-semitic rant. Ye seemingly doubled down on his words, unapologetically sending shock waves across the internet once again.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the rapper goes on another anti-semitic rant, closely resembling his tweets from earlier in the month where he called himself a Nazi.

Screenshot of Kanye West's now-deleted tweet on X (Image via X/@kanyewest)

These tweets seemingly targeted the online fallout stemming from his promotion of the "Swastika-themed" t-shirt, which caused massive outrage, and even led to Shopify shutting down his Yeezy website.

In one of his tweets, he suggested making over $40 million off his X rant from earlier in the month, claiming that he's been planning on creating and distributing a Swastika t-shirt for over eight years.

"The idea of being Jew-proof is I said all these politically incorrect things, and nobody was able to stop me, extort me, or threaten me into changing anything. And I made 40 million the next day between my different businesses. There’s a lot of Jewish people I know and love and still work with. The point I made and showed is that I am not under Jewish control anymore," Ye stated in a now-deleted tweet.

Several individuals took the comment section of his posts to call out the rapper for his anti-semitic remarks, with one user claiming Ye's having a "midlife crisis" on X.

More reactions followed from netizens sharing their reactions to Ye's X rant this past Tuesday (February 18).

"Please! Please turn off the hospice's Wi-Fi," a user stated.

"Here for the comments," added another.

"Bro went away, replenished his drafts, and now he's back spamming in caps again," a user claimed.

Multiple users were seen tweeting reactions to Kanye West's controversial statements, uploaded to X this past week, with one user seemingly surprised at the creative projects the rapper has dropped in the past.

"Kanye West went on another coke rant and literally no one spoke about it. Oh, he's flopping now, no one cares," a user tweeted.

"Yeah. It's like watching a train wreck in slow motion. I thought the same about Britney, she seems quiet lately. I thought the same about Amy Winehouse, [which] ended badly. I hate to see Kanye West so sick. This Jew-hatred stuff is probably real but amplified by his delusions," tweeted another.

"As a Jew, I assumed Kanye West was a terrible human and a talentless artist. But I just listened to The Life of Pablo for the first time, and it’s a brilliant work of art. I am stunned," a critic stated.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori getting divorced?

While previous rumors surrounding Ye and Bianca Censori's marriage were dismissed, new reports claiming the couple recently sought legal counsel have been going viral across social media.

Latest rumors surrounding the couple's relationship suggest that representatives for both Ye and Censori have contacted divorce lawyers, with TMZ claiming their marriage may potentially be heading towards a split.

Although earlier reports from October 2024 were dismissed, with West's representatives claiming the couple is still together, it appears his recent X rant and attempts to sell Swastika t-shirts have allegedly caused a rift in their marriage.

An unnamed individual closely connected to Bianca Censori supposedly reached out to Page 6 magazine to reportedly comment on the Australian architect's with the Chicago rapper, stating:

"She’s had enough The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and she can’t be associated with that. He’s saying that he has dominion over her, and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus.”

While a majority of these rumors remain unconfirmed, online speculation around the couple, whose highly controversial "Red Carpet" appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards sparked intense debates online, is at an all-time high.

Amid all the controversy and rumors surrounding his marriage, Kanye West is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated solo album, BULLY, which is expected to be delivered to all major streaming platforms this year.

