BLACKPINK’s LISA drops debut studio album ‘Alter Ego’: A Review

After months of teasers, BLACKPINK member LISA has finally delivered her highly anticipated debut studio album, Alter Ego. The project was distributed to streaming platforms on Friday (February 27) via RCA Records, under an exclusive license from Lloud Co.

Marking her first project since leaving YG Entertainment, LISA features star-studded collaborations with artists like Doja Cat, Raye, ROSALÍA, and more on her debut LP.

In a recent virtual interview at the Asia Media Panel, the Thai singer reflected on her journey and creation of her debut project. She also went over the expectations that come with her new creative venture and record label, LLOUD Co.

"It’s a huge challenge. But I’m so lucky to have my own creative space. I didn’t think too much. I just put my ideas out there, and my team at LLOUD was always like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ It’s not easy, but I’m having fun," she stated.

LISA's Alter Ego reportedly explores five distinct personas, each with its unique name and traits. She explained that these emerged during the experimentation stage of the production of her debut album.

When asked which of the five alter egos she connected with the most, the singer responded:

"All of them! I think girls have different moods every day, so these five alter egos represent different sides of me."

A Track-by-Track review of LISA's debut studio album 'Alter Ego'

Preceded by the release of four singles, LISA finally delivered her debut studio album to all streaming platforms last week. Alter Ego has a complete runtime of 42 minutes and hosts 15 full-length records as part of its official tracklist.

This project is a highly energetic pop-rap album that attempts to cover multiple sonic directions from 80s disco to modern hip-hop, featuring guest appearances from some of the biggest stars in the music industry.

Notable themes explored in LISA's Alter Ego have been provided below:

Self-Discovery

Wealth

Luxury

Success

Lifestyle

Self-Empowerment

Fame

Love

Heartbreak

Relationships

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat and Raye)

(Production Credits: RAYE and Andrew Wells)

Track 1 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

LISA's Alter Ego opens with a star-studded collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye titled Born Again. It introduces fans to a bold fusion of various sonic directions fueled by each artist's unique style and aesthetic.

The cross-cultural collaboration speaks on themes of heartbreak, relationships, love, and self-discovery, which is more deeply explored in the record's music video which acts as a tribute to powerful women throughout history.

Born Again's hook is extremely catchy as LISA and Raye deliver impressive performances over lines like:

"If you tried just a little more times / I would've made you a believer / Would’ve showed you what it's like / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again / If you stayed just another few nights / I could've made you pray to Jesus / Would've showed you to the light / Every single night / To be born again, baby, to be born again"

Rockstar

(Production Credits: Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee)

Track 2 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to the LP's lead single, Rockstar, which was first delivered to streaming platforms on June 27, 2024.

The record fuses electronic and hip-hop production supported by the Thai singer's energetic performances where she delves into themes of wealth, success, lifestyle, and excess, as seen in lines like:

"Make a wish, babe, what you wanna do? Dippin' outta big cities like a ponzu / It's a fast life, it's an attitude / Put it on the calеndar and tell me when to comе through / Yes, yes, I can spend it / Yes, yes, no pretendin' / Tight dress, LV sent it / Oh sh*t, Lisa reppin"

Elastigirl

(Production Credits: Holz)

Track 3 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Opening as the third record Elastigirl is a song whose title seems to be a nod toward the superhero from Pixar's "The Incredibles" franchise.

Fueled by a bouncy production, the singer's versatility is put to the test as she delivers lines that highlight her resilience as an international artist constantly facing several challenges in her career.

"I'm a bounce like an acrobat (Yeah) / You can watch me hit the ground (Ground) / And snap right back, that's a metaphor for life (That's life) / And I'm up on top, I don't wanna spend no change / 'Cause I spend it on my rocks (My rocks)," LISA sings on 'Elastigirl'.

Thunder

(Production Credits: ILYA and Rob Knox)

Track 4 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

The Thai singer delivers an explosive record with Thunder, fueled by its electronic-trap production that features high-energy drum sequences and synth harmonies. LISA's unapologetic confidence shines on this record as she explores themes of self-empowerment, as seen in lines like:

"Try mе a little bit, baby, it's gonna drive ya crazy / My energy, everything, cannot contain it / You can't put me in a box, you can't teach me how to stop / I'ma collar poppin' pocket rocket, see me at the top / Baby, um, I'm a star"

New Woman (feat. ROSALÍA)

(Production Credits: Max Martin and ILYA)

Track 5 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

LISA reintroduces her collaboration with Spanish singer-songwriter ROSALÍA, titled New Woman, which was originally released as the second lead single for her debut studio album.

The track features a bouncy-pop production fueled by high bass elements and entertaining synth and drum sequences credited to hitmakers Max Martin and ILYA.

While the Thai singer's performances find her switching between soft vocals and hard rapping, highlighting her versatility, ROSALÍA's verse seemingly slows down the record's tempo to explore her rise to fame and early career.

"Hit it when I serve, b***h, you better swerve / Revvin' up my au-au-au-au-aura / Focus on my mind, takin' my time / I'm a new woman, woman / B***h, you better swerve / Revvin' up my au-au-au-au-aura / Focus on my mind, takin' my time / I'm a new woman, woman," LISA's hook on 'New Woman'.

FXCK UP THE WORLD (feat. Future)

(Production Credits: ATL Jacob, Hendrix Smoke, and FNZ)

Track 6 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Teaming up with Atlanta rapper Future, Alter Ego introduces listeners to a high-tempo hip-hop record titled FXCK UP THE WORLD.

While the production on this record is slightly more chaotic than the performances brought forward, themes tackled on FXCK UP THE WORLD do build on Alter Ego's concept of legacy, as seen in lines like:

"They watch me on the stages (Stages), they watch me goin' crazy (Crazy) / I'm 'bout to make 'em pick the pieces up, then lock 'em in the cages (Cages) / A lot can happen in a couple minutes, lots of reasons, lots of things in action / Lots of people watchin' things unravel, watch the moment, watch me go in / Locked and loaded, say some sh*t that'll make 'em think it, thought-provoking"

Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

(Production Credits: Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee)

Track 7 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Another interesting collaboration on Alter Ego is LISA's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on Rapunzel, which opens as the seventh record.

With references to the German fairy tale, both artists deliver one of the most lowkey productions on the Thai singer's debut studio album, fueled by LISA's smooth vocal performances and Megan's swagger, speaking on themes of luxury and wealth.

"Need some me time, gotta meditate / Level up, level up, b***h, I levitate / In my pocket, I got somethin' you won't ever make / But I'm generous, maybe you can have a taste / Anyway, gotta go 'cause I'm runnin' late / Every day, make a bag, b***h, you gonna hate / Hour or two / But this is my life, baby, I ain't you," LISA's outro on 'Rapunzel'.

Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)

(Production Credits: Rykeyz)

Track 8 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to another melodic record titled Moonlight Floor (Kiss Me), which blends harmonic vocal performances over a romantic production that seems to draw inspiration from Sixpence None The Richer's 1998 hit Kiss Me.

Lyrically the record revolves around LISA's "love story" with a man from Paris, France, best evidenced in Moonlight Floor (Kiss Me)'s pre-chorus where she sings:

"Green-eyed French boy got me trippin' / How your skin is always soft (Ah-ah) / How your kisses always hit / How you know just where to / Green-eyed French boy got me trippin' / On that accent off your lips / How your tongue do all those tricks? / How you know just where to"

When I’m With You (feat. Tyla)

(Production Credits: Ari PenSmith, Mocha Bands, Believve, and Sammy Soso)

Track 9 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to LISA and Grammy-winning singer Tyla's highly anticipated collaboration on When I’m With You.

Opening as the ninth record on Alter Ego, this collaboration has been in the works for several years based on all the interviews where the BLACKPINK star has cited her intention to work with the Water singer.

The record features an enticing pop and R&B production with lyricism that explores themes of love and relationships, as seen in lines like:

"My girls told me, "Take it slow" / But they don't know what I know / Say I need to stay composed / But they don't know what I know / Told me I should leave you alone / Told me, "Stay your a** at home" / But I don't mind / Cou-cou-could've been a good girl, but I won't be / I'ma turn one night to a whole week / Look at me now, I'm inside out, so wild"

BADGRRRL

(Production Credits: Ojivolta, ninetyniiine, DJH, MW, and IVSIRS)

Track 10 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

On BADGRRRL, LISA delivers a record supported by its carefree composition that primarily revolves around embracing and celebrating life, fueled by its blend of hybrid trap and electro-pop production.

Kicking off with her "la la la" introduction, the singer seemingly delves into themes of luxury, wealth, and lifestyle, as seen in her opening verse where she sings:

"I just spilled my drink all on his Mowalola / Everybody blowin' up my Motorola (Uh) / With five bad girls in the Honda Civic (Honda Civic) / Feels like a Lambo from the way I whip it (Whip, it, whip it)"

Lifestyle

(Production Credits: Ryan Tedder, Grant, James Essien, and ABSOLUTELY)

Track 11 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

Another high bass production that speaks on the BLACKPINK member's larger-than-life career is easily identified on Lifestyle. The lyricism on the track highlights the fast-paced lifestyle she embraces, as seen in the record's hook:

"Fast cars, drop tops and tank tops / Diamonds on my TikTok / That's just my lifestyle, oh-woah / L.A. to Bangkok / Can't stop, so we don't stop / That's just my lifestyle, oh-woah"

Chill

(Production Credits: Stargate)

Track 12 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

LISA then introduces listeners to a synth-pop anthem titled Chill, whose adventurous, uncommitted, lyricism finds the singer exploring her no-strings-attached lifestyle, as seen in lines like:

"With a heart so cold, I give you ch-ch-chills (Ooh-ooh) / With a kiss so cold, from the ice that’s on my grill (Ooh-ooh) / If it ain't for fun, I'm runnin' for the hills / Only want you for the thrill / Come on fast, it won't last / Boy, you need to ch-ch-chill / Ch-ch-chill (Chill) / Come on fast, it won't last / Boy, you need to ch-ch-chill"

Dream

(Production Credits: Shintaro Yasuda and her0ism)

Track 13 on 'Alter Ego' (Image via Spotify)

The final full-length record on Alter Ego, before the album closes out with solo versions of FXCK UP THE WORLD and Rapunzel, is an emotional cut titled Dream.

On this track, LISA seemingly reflects on a past relationship, citing how she continues to hold feelings for her ex-partner while acknowledging these emotions are not reciprocated. This is best evidenced in Dream's hook where she sings:

"Whenever I close my eyes / It's taking me back in time / Been drowning in dreams lately / Like it's 2019, baby / Whenever I'm missing you / Call you up, but I can't get through / Don't know where you sleep lately / But I'll see you in my dreams, maybe / We can catch up, drive down our old street / If all that we were is all that we'll ever be / It's bittersweet / At least a girl can dream"

LISA's Alter Ego is an entertaining debut studio album whose production, at times, overshadows its performances, but still manages to keep listeners engaged for a majority of its runtime.

LISA seemingly highlights five distinct personas – Vixi, Sunni, Roxi, Kiki, and Speedi - throughout Alter Ego's runtime. They appear more as representations of the singer's moods instead of actual characters, which does tend to play well into the aesthetic of her debut project.

