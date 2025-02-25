Who is Beabadoobee? History explored as singer surpasses 5 billion streams on Spotify

British-Filipino singer-songwriter Beabadoobee who recently went viral on TikTok over a reported "Artists Who Can vs. Can't Sing" meme, is seemingly gearing up for a massive 2025.

Earlier in the month, she was confirmed as the official headliner for St. Augustine's Sing Out Loud Festival, scheduled to play at the live music event in September.

Born Beatrice Laus, Beabadoobee made her first impression online with the release of her now-viral guitar ballad Coffee. Since then, the singer has gone on to amass a massive number of fans and listeners across all major streaming platforms.

Laus has amassed close to 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The singer has seen a spike in streaming numbers over the past several months, following the release of her third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which was distributed to DSPs in August 2024.

On Monday (February 24), popular music chart publication, Chart Data, posted a tweet confirming the British-Filipino singer had surpassed five billion streams on Spotify across all her credits and releases.

Everything we know about Beabadoobee: Artist History Explored

Born in the Philippines, and raised in London, Beatrice Laus made a name for herself within the music industry after captivating audiences with breathy indie ballads, many of which grossed over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Her breakout single, Coffee, exploded onto TikTok, later translating into massive streaming numbers across major DSPs. The record was first released to streaming platforms on November 4, 2017.

"Don't stay awake for too long / Don't go to bed / I'll make a cup of coffee for your head / I'll get you up and goin' out of bed / And I promise that one day I'll feel fine / And I promise that one day I'll feel alright," Beabadoobee sings on 'Coffee'

In 2020, rapper Powfu sampled Bea's Coffee when producing his now viral-hit death bed (coffee for your head), whose exceptional production resulted in the record garnering worldwide attention, grossing over a billion streams on Spotify.

Fans and listeners appeared drawn into the singer's soft vocal performances and simple instrumentals, with Bea seemingly touching on themes of love, heartbreak, relationships, and mental health.

During an exclusive interview with VICE magazine, Bea explained how her boyfriend Søren was the inspiration for the viral record, stating:

"It was about my boyfriend, Søren, because he has green eyes. It was about him—it’s the cringiest love song about me making coffee for him."

Beabadoobee performs at Laneway Festival 2025 on February 06, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Image via Getty/Dave Simpson)

Beabadoobee would later release her debut EP, Lice, on March 1, 2018, before signing a deal with independent London-based record label Dirty Hit.

She would immediately follow up with the release of her second EP, Patched Up, in December of that year, before delivering her third EP, Loveworm, in April 2019. Gaining immense traction online, Bea thrilled her fanbase with yet another EP titled Space Cadet, distributed to streaming platforms on October 14, 2019.

A major source of inspiration evidenced in Bea's music appears to come from 90's bubblegum-pop and garage-band sounds, an aesthetic that many fans seemingly refer to as nostalgic.

"It was nice being able to just sit in my room, chill, and, you know, casually write—not write for anything specific just yet," Bea stated during her Vogue interview.

Since then Bea has released a total of three studio albums, namely Fake It Flowers, Beatopia, and her most recent project co-produced by Rick Rubin titled This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

Beabadoobee will reportedly be headlining day one of St. Augustine's Sing Out Loud Festival alongside Grammy-nominated Irish musician Hozier. The event is scheduled to take place at Francis Field on September 20-21, 2025.

