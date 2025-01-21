Rusty Williams' Grand Man: Everything to know about Hayley Williams' grandfather releasing debut album at 78

Last week, Rusty Williams, grandfather to Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, confirmed the oncoming release of his debut studio album, which is scheduled to be distributed to streaming services next month.

The project, titled Grand Man, was recorded in the 1970s and finally resurfaced after Frank Morris, Rusty Williams’ friend, and collaborator, rediscovered "the long lost album".

Now 78-year-old Rusty Williams reflected on the release of his debut studio album more than 50 years after it was recorded, stating:

"I don’t expect anything, and I’m too old to be famous. But I just want to know someone liked what I did, and to be touched by whatever the hell they are listening to. I want people to see how it felt when things were real."

Rusty Williams alongside Zac Farro's Congrats records will be delivering Grand Man to streaming platforms on February 14, 2025. As part of the official rollout, the album's first lead single, Knocking (At Your Door), was released on January 14.

"For now I realize / The one that I love / Is not here / She’s not here," Rusty Williams sings on 'Knocking (At Your Door)'.

Everything we know about Rusty Williams' debut studio album

Hayley Williams and other band members, including Zac Farro, were seemingly unaware of Grand Man's Existence. The lead singer of Paramore praised her grandfather's ability not to overcomplicate his creative process.

“So many people our age are mining these albums for tones and things you can’t even replicate and Grandat has a way of cutting to the core of a feeling, and not overcomplicating it. Which we tend to do, because the world is hard. It’s nice when you can hear something plain and simple and know that it is true,” Hayley Williams stated.

The official tracklist for Rusty Williams' Grand Man, which will host 13 full-length records, has been provided below:

Knocking (At Your Door) Can’t Stay Away From You, Girl Angel Eyes Wanted (Someone to Love) I Can’t Live Here Anymore If Only for a While I’m Never Gonna Stop (Loving You) Lovers Only Come and Go Every Time I’m High The Only Way Riverboat Gambler Someone Who Happened to Me Take Me Around the World

Zac Farro's Congrats Records officially announced Rusty's debut studio album last week in a social media post. The label confirmed that pre-orders for physical vinyl copies and merchandise for Grand Man are currently listed on its official website.

A press bio for Rusty's upcoming Grand Man album revisits his career and his many accomplishments in the industry, stating:

"[Rusty] began writing songs as a child, sang in a church choir, joined a band, wrote jingles for local businesses, and eventually recorded an album in the 70’s – his life’s work.”

Zac Farro and Hayley Williams of Paramore visit 'The Morning Mash Up' on SiriusXM Hits 1 at SiriusXM Studios on April 30, 2018, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Robin Marchant)

Rolling Stone's latest report on Rusty Williams' Grand Man recounted Hayley revisiting the influence her grandfather had on her growing up and the impact music had on her childhood.

"I don’t remember a lot of my childhood, but I remember the drums. I got an education because of him, and learned to love really great singers. He wants to hear melodies and harmonies, and that’s the foundational education I got from him. There’s just something about a great singer that he taught me, and that’s how he sings," Hayley stated.

Hayley Williams seemingly credits her grandfather for "pulling back the veil" on the various kinds of Gospel music as well as introducing her to classic acts like the Temptations, Anne Murray, Bread, the Shondells, Elvis, and Kenny Rogers.

