A list of the most anticipated albums for March 2025: Release date, tracklist, and more

2025 has been an exciting year for music and entertainment, from Kendrick Lamar's multiple Grammy wins for Not Like Us to The Weeknd's release of his sixth and final album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

With major chart battles, hip-hop's competitiveness appears to be more alive than ever before as streaming numbers on projects released this year cross 100 million. That said, several popular artists are scheduled to drop highly anticipated LPs in March 2025, leaving pop fans with a lot to be excited about.

A list of major albums scheduled to release in March 2025

Last month, fans received Drake and PartyNextDoor's highly anticipated R&B collaboration album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which debuted at No.1 on Billboard 200.

Below is a list of projects and highly anticipated LPs scheduled to be released in March 2025.

1) Ruby (Jennie) - March 7, 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie is gearing up for the release of her debut studio album, Ruby, which is currently scheduled to be released to all major streaming platforms on March 7 via Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

Last Month, Jennie revealed the official tracklist for Ruby, confirming a total of 15 full-length records, featuring guest appearances from Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kali Uchis, and more.

The complete tracklist for the pop star's upcoming debut LP has been listed below:

Intro: JANE (feat. FKJ) like JENNIE start a war Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa) with the IE (way up) ExtraL (feat. Doechii) Mantra Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike) ZEN Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino and Kali Uchis) F.T.S. Filter Seoul City Starlight twin

2) MAYHEM (Lady Gaga) - March 7, 2025

Lady Gaga is reportedly gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, MAYHEM, scheduled to release on all streaming platforms this Friday. The upcoming LP will officially follow up on her Harlequin project which was released as part of the official soundtrack for last year's "Joker: Folie à Deux" film.

As part of the rollout for MAYHEM, Gaga has dropped lead singles Disease and Abracadabra. She also collaborated with Bruno Mars on the Grammy-winning single Die With A Smile, which was later revealed to be included on her upcoming project.

The official tracklist for Lady Gaga's MAYHEM has been provided below:

Disease Abracadabra Garden Of Eden Perfect Celebrity Vanish Into You Killah (feat. Gesaffelstein) Zombieboy Lovedrug How Bad Do U Want Me Don’t Call Tonight Shadow of a Man The Beast Blade of Grass Die With A Smile (feat. Bruno Mars)

3) I Said I Love You First (Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez) - March 21, 2025

After initially suggesting an intention to move away from music to focus on her acting career, Selena Gomez is gearing up for a new collaboration project with her fiancé Benny Blanco titled I Said I Love You First.

The upcoming LP is scheduled to hit all major DSPs on March 21, with both artists teasing I Said I Love You First's oncoming launch on social media with BTS posts, snippets, album shoots, and more.

Last week Benny uploaded a video of him and Selena previewing their exclusive "zine" for I Said I Love You First, captioning the post:

"Guys we hope you like the zine we made together for our new album! Don't want to give away too much but there's exclusive photos and a CD included, and you can pre-order it now on our websites!"

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, and Gracie Abrams (Image via Instagram/@selenagomez)

According to Apple Music's pre-listing of the album, I Said I Love You First will reportedly feature 14 full-length records including lead single Scared Of Loving You.

Another record set to be included on the tracklist is Gomez and Blanco's collaboration with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams on Call Me When You Break Up, released to streaming services on February 20, 2025.

Other albums scheduled to drop this month include James Arthur's Pisces, Mumford & Sons' fifth studio album and first official project in seven years RUSHMERE, as well as Lil Durk's highly anticipated Deep Thoughts.

