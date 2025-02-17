From Lil Wayne's 'Lollipop' to Beyonce's 'Be With You': List of samples on Drake and PartyNextDoor's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

After months of budding fan anticipation, Drake and PartyNextDoor's first collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was finally released to all major DSPs on Valentine's Day (February 14).

While the duo have previously collaborated on projects and singles, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U marks their first full-length studio collaboration, hosting 21 records with guest appearances from Pim, Chino Pacas, Yebba, Ice Spice, and more.

With a massive team of producers composing a thick R&B production, mixed with an energetic pop-rap influence, Drake and PND's 2025 album was a very interesting listening experience, entertaining listeners for a total of one hour and 13 minutes.

A complete list of samples used on Drake and PartyNextDoor's new album '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

Drake and PartyNextDoor's latest project primarily revolves around themes of excess, faith, love, relationships, intimacy, loyalty, and wealth, with both rappers revisiting old flames and new love interests for a majority of the LP's runtime.

While fans continue to discuss the many subtle bars that allude to Drake's involvement in the 2024 Rap Beef, which was alluded to on records like GIMME A HUG and BRIAN STEEL, the unique production on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U seemingly draws inspiration from some of the biggest hits of this generation.

Below is a complete list of records and popular songs that Drake and PND sample on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

1) Lollipop (Lil Wayne)

The official cover art for Lil Wayne's sixth studio album 'Tha Carter III' hosting his hit record 'Lollipop' (Image via Spotify)

On $ome $exy $ongs 4 U's opening track, titled CN TOWER, producers Kid Masterpiece, Noel Cadastre, and Prep Bijan use a distinct bell-loop, sampled from Drake's mentor, Lil Wayne's 2008 hit record Lollipop.

2) Be With You (Beyoncé)

The official cover art for Beyoncé's debut studio album 'Dangerously In Love' hosting her hit record 'Be With You' (Image via Spotify)

On track 11, RAINING IN HOUSTON, Drizzy and PartyNextDoor collaborate with Kid Masterpiece and Noel Cadastre for a moody R&B record. The production on this record seemingly samples Beyoncé's 2003 single Be With You.

This track also samples American blues and soul singer Tyrone Davis' 1979 hit Ain't Nothing I Can Do.

3) Never Call Me (Jhené Aiko)

The official cover art for Jhené Aiko's sophomore studio album 'Trip' hosting her hit collaboration with Kurupt 'Never Call Me' (Image via Spotify)

Drake's solo performance on SMALL TOWN FAME is a standout moment on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, with the OVO CEO teaming up with a production team led by Earl on the Beat. The composition samples were cut from Jhené Aiko's 2017 collaboration with Kurupt, titled Never Call Me.

Drake's SMALL TOWN FAME also samples American gospel singer Donnie McClurkin's 1996 record Speak To My Heart.

4) The Real Her (Drake, Lil Wayne, and André 3000)

The official cover art for Drake's sophomore studio album 'Take Care' hosting his collaboration with Lil Wayne and André 3000 'The Real Her' (Image via Spotify)

Drake and PartyNextDoor's SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN, produced by DJ LEWIS, O Lil Angel, and Noel Cadastre, samples the OVO CEO's own record, The Real Her (feat. Lil Wayne and André 3000), included on his sophomore studio album Take Care.

5) Ice Spice: The Zane Lowe Interview (The Zane Lowe Show)

On the impressive drill record, GLORIOUS, Drake and PND collaborate with producers DJ LEWIS, Noel Cadastre, O Lil Angel, and Nasamadeit, to put together a record that samples conversations from Ice Spice's 2023 interview with Zane Lowe.

Acting as a major reference to the Bronx star's hit singles, Drizzy interpolates lyrics from Spice's In Ha Mood on GLORIOUS, additionally sampling cuts from Acting A Smoochie.

6) I Miss You (Aaron Hall)

The official cover art for Aaron Hall's debut studio album 'The Truth' hosting his single 'I Miss You' (Image via Spotify)

Drake's strongest rap performance on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U appears on the record titled GIMME A HUG, producers Kid Masterpiece, Gordo, LIOHN, Klahr, Simon On The Moon, and Noel Cadastre provide an extremely memorable composition.

The production on GIMME A HUG samples American R&B singer Aaron Hall's 1993 record I Miss You, additionally mixing cuts taken from Terrell Grice's 2023 single SING, released as part of the soundtrack for "The Terrell Show Season 6".

7) Say My Name (Destiny's Child)

The official cover art for Destiny Child's second breakout studio album 'The Writing's on the Wall' hosting their hit record 'Say My Name' (Image via Spotify)

On LAZERS, Drake and PartyNextDoor team up with producers 29millions, Niko, and Scandi for a slow-paced R&B record that primarily samples chops from Destiny's Child's 1999 hit Say My Name.

Chris Brown's single 2012 also gets mixed into LAZERS production, with Drake and PND seemingly interpolating Drizzy Girls Love Beyoncé (feat. James Fauntleroy) record, included on his 2019 LP Care Package.

8) Alone Again (Peter Jolyon)

Upcoming U.K. DJ/Producer Peter Jolyon (L) posing next to Grammy-winning producer Fred Again (Image via Instagram/@peterjolyon)

On track 16, SOMEBODY LOVES ME, memorable for PartyNextDoor's catchy hook, producers DJ LEWIS, O Lil Angel, and Wondra030 draw their samples from Peter Jolyon's 2023 Dance-EDM record Alone Again.

9) Nokia Ringtone

Drake's solo outing on NOKIA was highly discussed for its impressive and vibrant production, credited to rapper/producer Elkan.

The record's composition stands out for having one of the most unique sample cuts, with Elkan seemingly taking a cut out of Nokia 3310's original ringtone, released in 2000.

10) Ella Baila Sola (Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma)

The official cover art for Eslabon Armado's album 'DESVELADO' hosting his hit collaboration with Peso Pluma 'Ella Baila Sola' (Image via Spotify)

On Drake's MEET YOUR PADRE, where he also sings in Spanish, the OVO CEO teamed up with producers DJ LEWIS, JOP, Jose “Meño” De Luna, and O Lil Angel, who composed a trap-infused Latino record for Drizzy and PND's collaboration with Chino Pacas.

The production on this record appears to draw its sample from another iconic Spanish collaboration between Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, titled Ella Baila Sola, released in 2023.

The record's melody also seems to be inspired by an underground Spanish track titled Iliovasilema (Pt. 2 - Fos).

11) Florida Baby (Isaiah Falls)

The official cover art for Isaiah Hall's 'Drugs n’ Lullabies' album hosting his hit single 'Florida Baby' Image via Spotify)

Drizzy's solo performance on CRYING IN CHANEL is regarded as a major standout track included on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The rapper teams up with DJ LEWIS and Noel Cadastre for an intense R&B/trap record that samples melodies from Isaiah Falls' 2024 single Florida Baby.

12) We Are The People (Empire Of The Sun)

The official cover art for Empire Of The Sun's 2008 debut studio album 'Walking On A Dream' hosting their hit single 'We Are The People' Image via Spotify)

On DIE TRYING, Drake and PartyNextDoor collaborate with producer Jordan Ullman and rapper Yebba for an impactful record delving into their cynical outlook on relationships.

The R&B record appears to draw its sample from Australian electronic music duo Empire Of The Sun's 2008 single We Are The People, included on their debut studio album Walking On A Dream.

13) Baby (Ashanti)

The official cover art for Ashanti's 2002 hit single 'Baby' (Image via Spotify)

The final track on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, titled GREEDY, is an interesting closer for Drizzy and PartyNextDoor's first full-length collaboration album.

Once again teaming up with frequent collaborators Kid Masterpiece, Noel Cadastre, and Harley Arsenault, GREEDY is delivered as a passionate R&B record that samples Ashanti's 2002 hit Baby.

Following its Valentine's Day release, Drake and PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was announced as the biggest R&B/soul album in Apple Music’s history, given its record-breaking first-day streams worldwide.

Check out our Track-by-Track review and breakdown of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U here.

