Nipsey Hussle’s posthumous collaboration album with Bino Rideaux scheduled for 2025 summer release

According to recent reports, Nipsey Hussle's estate is likely to release a new posthumous collaboration album this summer.

This week, Nipsey's older brother Blacc Sam sat down for an exclusive interview with Power 106 L.A.'s Brown Bag Mornings podcast to discuss plans regarding his late brother's creative ventures.

The interview was uploaded to Power 106's official YouTube channel on February 26, 2025, and found Sam teasing the release of Nipsey Hussle's highly anticipated documentary, which has been teased for several years.

Sam stated the delay in its release came from Nipsey's family and estate wishing to maintain creative control over the documentary, stating:

"It’s not for sale. People can’t throw some money at us and tell us, ‘It needs to be two episodes or three episodes.’ The creative is not for sale, so we just been kind of like backing away, turning down a lot of offers, and putting our head down and working. And once it’s finished correctly, its looking like maybe eight episodes, then we’re going to come out and release it."

He also alluded to the release of a posthumous collaboration album between Nipsey and L.A. native Bino Rideaux is currently in the works, citing it was almost "80% finished".

Blacc Sam attends Vote Or Else Atlanta Townhall at The Gathering Spot on October 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

He went on to confirm that Nipsey Hussle's yet-to-be-titled collaboration project is being prepared for a summer release, stating:

“He did something with Bino and there’s a new project that we’re about to release and this is a project that he had with Bino that was pretty much 80 percent finished. So, the team came in and got some unreleased music that he did with Bino and tightened it up. It sounds amazing and it should be coming out around this summer.”

Regarding the new music Blacc Sam added a disclaimer that if Nipsey did not truly record his verses or was not creatively involved in putting together this project, the late rapper's family wouldn't have allowed the LP to move forward.

Nipsey Hussle's estate expands late rapper's The Marathon brand with new "Burger Spot"

Nipsey Hussle first incorporated his "The Marathon" brand in 2010, garnering popularity amongst Los Angeles residents. The business venture has since expanded with the help of the late rapper's family, following his murder in 2019, with his estate building on his entrepreneurial legacy.

Recent reports suggest The Marathon brand has expanded with a brand new burger restaurant in his home city of Los Angeles and is scheduled to have this grand opening tomorrow (March 1).

Marathon Burger opened its first outlet in October 2024, run by Hussle's brother Blacc Sam, who debuted the eatery as a pop-up restaurant selling burgers and chicken sandwiches.

The burger spot is situated just short of Nipsey Hussle's The Marathon clothing store, on Melrose and Gardner, and will reportedly be serving smash burgers. The first 100 customers that make it into the restaurant, whose dining room is adorned with images of the late rapper, will be served their food for free.

The Marathon team announced the grand opening of Marathon Burger's new spot on Instagram, stating:

“Our official GRAND OPENING is Saturday, March 1st. We’re excited to celebrate the debut of our fully remodeled indoor diner for all guests to dine inside with us. The first 100 people eat free, live DJs, hourly raffles and much more. Pull up and celebrate with us!"

“When Nipsey birthed The Marathon (Brand), launching it with The Marathon mixtape in 2010, the goal was always to enterprise this into a full lifestyle brand — music, fashion, food/hospitality, and entertainment. This is another step towards reaching Hussle’s vision,” The Marathon team stated in a recent public statement.

Since his untimely passing in 2019, Nipsey Hussle has appeared in several posthumous singles and projects, most notably appearing on Jay-Z's What It Feels Like, included in the soundtrack for the 2021 crime/thriller film "Judas and the Black Messiah".

