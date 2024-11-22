"This is disrespectful" — Internet reacts to T.I. berating a bouncer after he was denied entry into a Texas restaurant

A clip of T.I. making fun of a bouncer was recently uploaded on the internet, which attracted a lot of attention over social media, leading the rapper to receive a strong backlash for his behavior.

In the video, the About The Money rapper attempted to get into a restaurant in Austin, Texas but wasn't carrying his ID. The bouncer of the restaurant denied him entry without ID, which prompted T.I. to make fun of him.

Netizens are criticizing the Atlanta native for unnecessarily "bothering" the bouncer for doing his job, calling it out as "disrespectful".

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some netizens criticized the rapper's sense of entitlement, while others pointed out that he didn't want to be treated as a normal person.

"These celebs really think they rule the world" - commented a netizen.

"TI is wrong af that man has a job to do and TI lame ass is wanting him to break the rules because he needs to feel superior because he’s a celebrity. He should ask for management if he’s that pressed to get in. But blasting a worker doing their job is messed up" - replied a second user.

"entitlement is really at an all time high" - wrote another user.

"Why doesn’t T.I. have ID ? Everyone doesn’t know who you are guy. Dude is doing his job.. and you still ain’t get in." - posted a fourth netizen.

"Why are you out & about with no ID? You're a citizen, a tax payer etc. We all need ID, even retired rappers need ID. Why are you clowning this man for doing his job correctly & not catering to you because you're a middle aged celebrity & grandfather?" - commented another one.

"And if the man lost his job then what?? Is T.I gonna help ? He just doesn't wanna be treated like a normal person ." - added a sixth one.

T.I. made fun of the clothes of the bouncer who denied him an entry

Expand Tweet

In the video uploaded yesterday, T.I. started talking by sharing where was in Austin, then mentioning the restaurant - Revelry Kitchen and Bar - where he was denied entry. The Swagga Like Us rapper then pointed the camera towards the bouncer, who was standing outside the restaurant with a glass in his hand, and said:

"This sucker n*gga right here talking ’bout I need some ID to get in somewhere. Any n*gga that wear some shoes like that ain't gon' keep me out of nowhere, man."

The Grammy-winning rapper continued to insult the bouncer's outfit, adding:

"And this n*gga wear the Peppermint Patty shoes. This man got on a Walmart Versace shirt with them Ross pants."

The bouncer appeared unbothered by T.I.'s remarks and continued to stand there, unfazed, giving the rapper a few shrugs but remaining silent. In the end, the 44-year-old made a few more jokes targeting him before finally leaving the place.

T.I. announced his retirement from performing last month

Expand Tweet

T.I.'s misbehavior with the Texas bouncer comes over a month after the Dead and Gone rapper announced that he was retiring from performing last month. The 44-year-old sat down with 96.1 The Beat's Afternoon Show on October 10.

As the subject of the station's Jingle Ball holiday concert was brought up, the Family Connect rapper said that it might be his final life performance, adding:

"I appreciate y’all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing... I don’t want to do it anymore...I don’t want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore."

T.I. is set to headline the concert, which will be held in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Thursday, December 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback