J. Cole drops first single for 2025 'cLOUDs' : A Review

J. Cole has finally released his first single for 2025, titled cLOUDs. It was first released to fans via his The Algorithm blog and then hit all major streaming platforms on Friday (February 21).

In his announcement blog post, uploaded on Thursday, the Dreamville CEO explained the creation process and rollout for cLOUDs, stating:

"Just wanted to share. Made this a few days ago, then I added a second verse and was like, ‘Man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.’ I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one"

Cole's surprise drop follows the 10th-anniversary release of his highly acclaimed third studio album 2014 Forest Hills Drive. Kevin Durant also shared his reaction to the North Carolina native's latest single, praising the lyricist for his work on cLOUDs in a tweet, stating:

"I don't care bout none of that fake tough guy sh*t. This is mastery. I was just going to mention...he kind of does the same thing too. And I love his music. Rappin about protecting everything you've earned is not fake tough guy sh*t"

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down J. Cole's latest single 'cLOUDs'

Cole teams up with producers DZL and Omen for his new single, cLOUDs, delivering a fast-paced instrumental fueled by intense bell melodies. The record officially follows up on Port Antonio which served as his official response and reasoning behind stepping away from the 2024 Rap Beef.

From speaking on his concerns over the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence to Donald Trump's attempt at assassination attempt at his Philadelphia rally in June 2024, Cole's latest record is filled with major talking points.

Expand Tweet

Notable themes discussed and explored in J. Cole's cLOUDs have been provided below:

Spiritual Enlightenment

Age

Competition

Society

Maturity

Materialism

Greed

Capitalism

Artificial Intelligence

Wealth

Success

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

"My ni**as be smoking on something loud, head to the clouds / I ain't been steppin' out, tired of sticking out in the crowd / This world is changin' right in front of me / Gray hairs, I'm aging quicker than I thought I'd be"

J. Cole opens on cLOUDs, introducing listeners to the spacy hook in which he appears to feel disconnected from the world around him. He cites how he looks older than he feels.

(Verse 1)

"Please believe these flows teach egos / To freeze and then recede, I'm C4 / Beneath your Jeep, the second you turn that keyhole / Then heat blows your weak flows right out the water / The father, boy, I work smarter and harder / My style got a restraining order, don't bothеr"

After a one-bar refrain, J. Cole then delivers the record's first verse where he speaks on his ability as a performing artist. He compares his flows and bars to a C4 grenade, suggesting he works both hard and smart.

"I charter unseen territories in ordеr / To push it farther than you ni**as had ever thought of / I caught a lotta murder charges, turned artists / To martyrs, when I rock, thot turns to goddess / Fiends turn to kings, dreams turn to things tangible / My hands are full with grands I pulled / From stanzas, no, I can't go slow"

J. Cole proceeds to highlight his intent to keep pushing himself and his ability as an artist further than his competition. He also appears to suggest celebrating martyrs in the game, claiming his music inspires women instead of depreciating them.

"I'm Sandra Bull, either proceed with speed or don't breathe / There's no creed or color that won't heed / To the warning, the planet'll shake when I'm performing / Tectonic plates from a place where Tecs on their waist / So stay safe, or get left with chest on your face / As death waits for your last of breath"

With a subtle reference to Sandra Bullock's 1994 movie "Speed," J. Cole highlights the importance of pushing toward one's goals with complete tunnel vision. He goes on the speak on how deadly shootings impact society, comparing them to natural disasters like earthquakes.

J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky)

"I'ma pass the test, yes, I'm a master chef / Want a taste, then pay for it / They claim they're real, but they're seldom straightforward / The pain I feel on my frame gets transmuted to a dangerous flame / I spit fire at the devil while the angels sang / The flow changed, but Jermaine's the same, I'm Plain Jane"

Comparing himself to a master chef, J. Cole attacks his competitors suggesting how he channels his pain and uses it as fuel for his craft. He states that his flows and words are weapons he uses to ward off evil and negative thoughts, highlighting his matured strength as an artist.

"Not a chain on my neck, but shine like Baguettes / A shame, not a flex, to rhyme like the rest / My mind's quite depressed if I don't write these / I'm Spike Lee of the audio, back in my barrio"

J. Cole highlights his disconnection with materialism, claiming he can shine without diamond chains and necklaces. He continues by citing that writing music is an emotional outlet and draws comparisons between himself and iconic film director Spike Lee.

"Parties got shot up, so I built up all my cardio / Dodge shells, collect coins like I'm Mario / But this is not a gaming experience, I'm serious, ni**a"

With a quick reference to Super Mario, J. Cole suggests his goals are to keep collecting coins and making money, but advises against treating the music industry as a game.

Listeners are then reintroduced to the record's catchy hook and refrain before J. Cole returns for the second verse.

(Verse 2)

Expand Tweet

"I'm that bass in your trunk, the bullet that missed Trump / The gun that jammed 'cause it seemed God had other plans / The Son of Man extending his hand to Son of Sam / In forgiveness, for all of the homicides we witnessed"

J. Cole opens on the second verse seemingly speaking on his participation in the 2024 Rap Beef, where he did respond to Kendrick Lamar on 7 Minute Drill.

He would later delete the record from all streaming platforms and publicly apologize for his actions during last year's Dreamville Festival. Cole here claims that God had other plans for him, with references to Donald Trump's 2025 assassination attempt.

"The overdramatized, the traumatized with sickness / Thrown in the pan and caramelized for richness / And served on a plate with sirloin steak / To billionaires who don't care the world's gon' break / Long as they make money off it, pain brings profit / One man gains it soon as the next man lost it"

J. Cole then seemingly targets billionaires for supposedly exploiting and capitalizing on global issues, willingly allowing the world to suffer as long as they continue to financially profit.

"There's a bridge you can walk to hear God talk / But there are real slim odds a rich man crosses / 'Cause greed is a poisonous seed, indeed / As it spreads like weeds through the mind's apple trees / I proceed with caution, and I'm not flossing / Unlike some, I'm not defined by my fortune"

J. Cole's vivid imagery illustrates chasing materialism tends to block individuals from reaching spiritual enlightenment.

He advises listeners against going down a depraved path in life, suggesting why he's unaffected by wealth when claiming how greed poisons one's mind and impacts goals, devolving one's mental clarity and morality.

J. Cole performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Image via Getty/Astrida Valigorsky)

"I'm defined by rhymes, though I'm in my prime / There was times that I was down 'cause I'd thought I'd lost it / But no, low and behold, as my poetry grows / I give all glory to God as the story unfolds / And the gray hairs that grow on my head will show / Ain't no time limit to get it, you ain't never too old"

J. Cole continues by stating that he isn't defined by his wealth or success, but is instead defined by his ability to write and perform, suggesting he's grown into a poet who's still in his prime.

"So keep hold of your dreams, no matter how it seems / If you don't water your lawn, well, then it won't stay green / I seen babies turn fiends, addicted to the screen / Their dad shares cashiers replaced by machines / Don't buy, subscribe so you can just stream"

Suggesting that age is not a factor in determining one's ability to chase their goals, J. Cole requests listeners to hold on to their dreams and continue to persevere through all of life's adversities.

He then begins to address technology changing and how it has affected society, with humanity seemingly entering a new world of automation.

"Your content like rent, you won't own a thing / Before long, all the songs the whole world sings'll / Be generated by latest of AI regimes / As all of our favorite artists erased by it scream / From the wayside, Ayy, whatever happened to human beings?"

J. Cole ends the song on a speculative note as he speaks on how Artificial Intelligence has impacted the music industry, citing how popular artists would now have to compete with computer-generated versions of themselves.

Cole also claims he will never have ownership over his music, citing his work will always belong to the world and his fanbase.

J. Cole's latest record is an interesting insight into a rapper with over 15 years in the rap game, with cLOUDs giving people an understanding of his mature outlook on life and his own career.

