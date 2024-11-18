The first episode for J. Cole’s upcoming audio series ‘Inevitable’ drops in less than 16 hours - Everything we know so far

While fans continue to await the release of his highly anticipated The Fall Off album, J. Cole and his management are reportedly gearing up for the release of a new audio series titled Inevitable.

Early today, Cole took to X to post a long thread that explains what he plans on showcasing with Inevitable, citing:

"It’s hard to write a caption to describe what this is. I really don’t even know what to call it. We settled on calling it an “audio series” but to me, it plays like a movie in the form of a conversation."

"First, me and Ib spent mad days talking to Scott, recapping the whole journey up to present day. Front to back. It was new, it was fun, it was emotional and, more than anything, it was therapeutic." - J. Cole tweeted.

With popular media outlets, like NFR Podcast, reposting this announcement several fans were seen highlighting their excitement for the upcoming "audio series".

The new audio series will be released exclusively on "www.inevitable.live," with the first episode of Inevitable's Season 1 dropping in less than 16 hours, confirmed by the countdown displayed on Cole's new website.

"I was glued to the story as if it was somebody else’s" - J. Cole drops trailer for new Audio Series "Inevitable"

In his post, J. Cole confirmed that multiple discussions with his manager - Ibrahim “IB” Hamad - and Scott Lazar, a creative director who has previously worked on the rapper's music videos, led the team to begin putting together Inevitable.

"After [the discussion] Scott took the conversation and did his thing with it... then it was time to listen back. When I heard it with fresh ears, I was glued to the story as if it was somebody else’s. At times I could feel my adrenaline rush when hearing about the ups and the many downs and how it all played out in the end." - Cole stated.

He continued by stating how listening to his story being revisited, Cole seemed to finally understand the "power" of having and believing in one's dreams, claiming one can only fuel those desires with a strong vision and alignment with God.

Screenshot of J. Cole's official website for the launch of his new audio series 'Inevitable' (Image via inevitable.live)

J. Cole ends his post by speaking directly to his fanbase and those who've been inspired by his creative journey, hoping that listening to his new audio series will inspire people to believe in themselves and their dreams.

"If you have your own dream in life that you hope to achieve, in any field, I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times. To go for it even when you may be afraid to." - J. Cole concluded.

Alongside his latest X post, Cole also dropped the official trailer for his upcoming audio series. Viewers are shown cuts from BTS footage of the rapper's early career as a voiceover from Scott Lazer addresses the audience, stating:

"So in late 2022... Cole, IB, and I, sat down to record a little conversation. IB found this old laptop in his garage that had all these old demos and unreleased songs, and songs that we've come to know and love from Cole. We started playing them for each other, which conjured up all these amazing memories that they'd shared over the years"

The records found on this old laptop seemingly included unreleased hits as well as a few songs that, in J. Cole's words, "would've ended his career".

Scott explains that for a total of eight days, he recorded and tracked their conversations recapping the Dreamville CEO's career, from his early days when he started "writing his first songs" to more recent records that fans have come to know and love.

"I'm not that level of songwriter without going through everything that I went through. Having to be pushed, that sh*t made me stronger" - J. Cole stated.

Scott explains how he took these recordings and organized them into an audio series they decided to call Inevitable, ending the trailer by inviting fans to enjoy listening to "Season One" of their new project.

J. Cole's The Fall Off was originally teased back in 2018, following the release of his chart-topping fifth studio album, KOD.

Since then, the rapper has consistently teased and alluded to the LP's oncoming release, as seen in his recently released Grammy-nominated album Might Delete Later.

