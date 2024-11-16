“Rapping like the rent was due 6 months ago” — Fans react to Cordae’s new LA Leakers freestyle

Cordae Amari Brooks is currently on a promotional run for his latest album, The Crossroads, delivered to streaming platforms yesterday (November 15) via Atlantic Recording Corporation.

A couple of hours before the album was released to DSPs, NFR Podcast uploaded a clip of Cordae freestyling on the LA Leakers' hip-hop radio show, hosted by DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible.

The rapper appeared as a guest on Power 106's hip-hop radio show, delivering lyrically enticing freestyle performances over the instrumentals for Cam’ron’s 2002 single Oh Boy and GloRilla’s 2024 summer hit TGIF.

"Another freestyle off the dome, n---a, who can rock with me? / I could spit a 100 bars, n---a, keep it 16, no Josh Giddy" - Cordae raps over TGIF's beat.

Fans took to the comment section of NFR's post on X to share their thoughts and opinions over Cordae's latest LA Leakers' freestyle. One user humorously stated that he was "rapping like the rent was due".

Fans of the rapper were seen praising the performance, citing their excitement over finally getting to listen to his third studio album The Crossroads.

"Dis n---a Cordae cold bruh The Crossroads in less than 7 hours I need it now," a fan stated.

"The album is gonna be fire if this is what he’s spitting," another cited.

"This album gon be something," a fan claimed.

"Hype for the album just went up," an excited fan stated.

Similar reactions followed where users shared their appreciation for Brooks' "off-the-dome" freestyle, with many dissecting the bars dropped in during the performance.

"This better not be a "I met Kayne West I'm never gonna fail" pt2," a user stated.

"Accept my apologies Cordae, I was not familiar with your game," said another.

"I’m hearing elements of Cole," a user claimed.

"You gassed up but I’ll turn you to a fossil... OMG, THIS WAS A BAR," a fan quoted.

"It was so phenomenal for Hip-Hop"—Cordae speaks on the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef in exclusive interview with NFR Podcast

Following the release of Cordae's The Crossroads, the rapper appeared as a guest on the NFR Podcast to discuss his latest project and the thought process behind creating this album.

Other topics he spoke on included working with artists like Ye, and Lil Wayne, who appear as features on The Crossroads. A notable discussion seemingly revolved around what many call one of the most iconic hip-hop beefs of all time, namely the "Kendrick Lamar vs Drake" rap beef.

While several hip-hop artists and internet personalities have offered mixed reactions and opinions on the 2024 rap feud, Cordae's response was more centered around the positive impact the beef had on hip-hop. He claimed:

"The Kendrick and Drake thing was great for hip-hop. It was so phenomenal for hip-hop, music needed that. I think it got everybody more competitive because hip-hop had a certain amount of togetherness.. it was extra, ultra-friendly"

While speaking on how the 2024 rap beef inspires a sense of competition within hip-hop, Brooks highlighted the importance of rappers like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, i.e. The Big 3, going up against each other.

He cited how the rap beef inspired listeners to not just listen to the records but dive deeper into the lyricism, by visiting websites like "Rap Genius" to break down the intricate bars that were delivered during the feud.

"That's why Kendrick, Drake, and J. Cole are important, honestly. That's why that beef was important because it made lyricism the most prominent sub-genre in hip-hop again... undeniably"

He ended the conversation by claiming the Big 3 will remain an integral part of today's hip-hop culture because they continue to maintain lyricism at a "super high mainstream level".

Cordae's latest outing, The Crossroads, officially follows up on his 2022 sophomore studio album From a Birds Eye View, which debuted at No.13 on Billboard 200.

